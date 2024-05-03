Meteorological Warns of Summer Storms as Heatwave Continues

Thailand’s Meteorological Department Summer has reported that storms are forecast to provide relief from weeks of scorching heat from Friday to Tuesday, but residents should be prepared for high winds and hail.

Winds from the West, Southeast, and South are forecast to reach exceptionally hot regions in the Central Plains, as well as the country’s northern and northeastern regions, according to the report released Thursday.

From Friday to Sunday, upper portions of the North and Northeast should expect a boost in westerly winds. Then, on Monday and Tuesday, winds from the south and southeast will hit the northeast, east, central plains, and lower north.

As a result, residents can expect summer storms, including hailstorms, in the North, Northeast, and Central Plains on Friday and Saturday, as well as in the North, Northeast, Central Plains, and East from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department predicted that the wet season will begin in earnest around the fourth week of this month.

Nationwide Heatwave

Thailand is experiencing an extreme heatwave. The Southeast Asian country is experiencing record-breaking heat, with temperatures rising beyond 40°C (104°F) in numerous areas. Authorities have issued health warnings, advising residents and tourists to stay hydrated and avoid excessive sun exposure.

The searing heat has taxed electrical infrastructure, resulting in intermittent blackouts as air conditioners operate at full capacity. Schools have modified their schedules or closed temporarily, while outside workers struggle to cope with the relentless light. Hospitals have reported an increase in heat-related ailments, notably among the elderly and young children.

Agricultural sectors are not immune either. Thailand’s important rice and fruit exports could suffer losses owing to crop damage and reduced yields. Farmers are looking for solutions to protect their crops, including shade nets and greater irrigation. If the heatwave continues, it might have a severe economic impact.

While heatwaves are not uncommon in Thailand’s tropical environment, experts attribute this year’s severity to climate change. They warn that extreme weather events will become more common and severe, creating significant challenges to the country’s infrastructure, public health, and critical sectors.