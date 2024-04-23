Thailand’s Meteorological Department Warns North Over Heat Wave

The Meteorological Department has warned over extremely hot weather in the Northern Thailand with temperatures expected to peak at 43 degrees Celsius. People are advised to stay hydrated and the elderly to avoid the outdoors whenever possible.

The Meteorological Department said the heat wave is being caused by a low pressure zone that is projected to persist over the North, Northeast, Central, and Eastern regions from April 22 to April 28. The weather will be hot and cloudy.

This week, temperatures could exceed 40°C in the north, 42°C in the central plains, 41°C in Greater Bangkok, the northeast, and the east, and 40°C in the south, according to the meteorological office.

The Meteorological Department has urged individuals to avoid prolonged outdoor activities whenever possible.

Thunderstorms are expected in some places, driven by southeasterly and southerly winds. The department predicted rain in the lower South as a result of westerly and northwesterly winds across the Andaman Sea and the South.

Northern Thailand’s Dry Season

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand said on Monday that the Sun would reach its zenith over Bangkok, straight overhead as it migrates north, at 12.16pm on Friday.

However, Friday might not be the hottest day in the capital this year. The institute also included rainfall, cloud cover, monsoon impacts, and heat accumulation.

Northern Thailand experiences strong heat waves during the dry season, which runs from March to May. Temperatures often exceed 43°C, making outdoor activities miserable. Provincial towns broil in the relentless sunshine, with air conditioners struggling to keep up.

Rural villages cope by remaining indoors during peak daylight hours. Farmers must carefully plan their fieldwork to avoid heatstroke. The hot weather strains water resources and raises fire dangers in woods.

Health professionals warn about dehydration and heat exhaustion. Despite the hurdles, locals adjust by taking siestas, staying hydrated, and reducing their exertion. The monsoon rains arrive in June, offering relief until the following year’s hot period.