Connect with us

Tech Weather

NASA's Moon Rocket Launch Has Been Delayed Again Due To Tropical Weather
Advertisement

Tech

Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Which Should You Choose?

Learning Tech

A Guide to Migrating Databases from Oracle to Microsoft SQL Server

Tech

Twitter To Mark Verified Accounts As "Official"

Tech

Elon Musk's Net Worth Falls Below $200 Billion As Tesla Hits 52-Week Low

Tech

Nintendo's First-Half FY23 Digital Sales Are Up 30.2%

Tech

On TikTok, What Is The Reverse AI Filter Trend?

Tech

Gmail Package Tracking Feature Announced by Google

Tech

Top 10 Professional Networking Sites to Boost Your Career

Tech

Empowering Manufacturing with Private LTE/5G

Tech

How to Fix "Unable to Open Attachments" issue in Microsoft Outlook on Windows?

News Tech

Thailand to Crack Down on Cybercrime

Tech

Why People Are Leaving Twitter For Mastodon: How does it Compare with Twitter?

Tech

How To Build An Enterprise Software In 2022

Tech

Are SSDs a Good Purchase Before Black Friday?

Tech

A Thorough Guide to Fix Green Lines on iPhone Screen through TunesKit

Tech

What is an ERP System in Simple Words

Tech

In AirPods Pro 2: Apple should have Introduced these 5 Features

Tech

'Meta' Preparing For Mass Layoffs

Tech

In 2024, Samsung Expects Apple's First Foldable Device To Debut

Tech

NASA’s Moon Rocket Launch Has Been Delayed Again Due To Tropical Weather

Published

2 hours ago

on

NASA's Moon Rocket Launch Has Been Delayed Again Due To Tropical Weather

(CTN NEWS) – United States, Miami: Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the east coast of Florida on Tuesday, causing NASA to reschedule its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon.

According to a tweet by Jim Free, a senior official at the US space agency, a launch attempt scheduled for November 14 will now occur on November 16.

In as many months, the highly-anticipated launch has been delayed three times.

“Our people are the most important aspect of our mission,” wrote Free, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development.

“Adjusting our target launch date for #Artemis I prioritizes employee safety and allows our team to tend to the needs of their families and homes.”

During Wednesday night or early Thursday, the Atlantic Ocean storm is expected to intensify into a hurricane near the Bahamas before landfall in Florida.

The Kennedy Space Center, where NASA’s most powerful rocket will launch, has been issued a hurricane warning.

NASA has rescheduled the launch of the Artemis I mission for Wednesday, November 16, pending safe conditions for employees to return to work and inspections after the storm passes,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

A launch that occurs during a two-hour window that opens at 1:04 am EST (0604 GMT) on November 16 will result in a splashdown on Friday, December 11. November 19 is the backup launch date.

Several days ago, NASA placed the giant SLS rocket on the launch pad. Two launch attempts were scrubbed this summer to protect the rocket from Hurricane Ian due to technical problems.

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket was rolled back out on a giant platform called the crawler-transporter last week to minimize vibrations.

According to the NHC, Nicole’s sustained winds were near 65 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) with stronger gusts earlier Tuesday.

The rocket, estimated to cost several billion dollars, could be damaged by debris from the hurricane if it remains exposed. John Blevins, the chief rocket engineer, said, “We’re looking for peak winds of less than 74.1 knots to stay on the pad.”

NASA says the SLS rocket can withstand winds of 85 mph (74.4 knots) at 60 feet with a structural margin. In addition, the spacecraft hatches have been secured to prevent water intrusion from the launch pad.

Five decades after humans last walked on the surface of the Moon; the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission will bring the United States one step closer to returning astronauts to the Moon.

With Artemis 1, named after Apollo’s twin sister, the SLS rocket and Orion crew capsule will be tested. Mannequins will stand in for astronauts and record acceleration, vibration, and radiation during the mission.

RELATED CTN NEWS: 

Anti-Covid-19 Nasal Spray to Be Released in Thailand

Gmail Package Tracking Feature Announced by Google

Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Which Should You Choose?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading