Weather Alert: Tornado Watch for Chatham County, Siler City as Nicole dumps rain on NC

(CTN NEWS) – TORNADO WATCH, On Friday, Nicole will traverse North Carolina and drop rain. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner predicts isolated tornadoes.

Thursday’s November hurricane Nicole hit Florida. It’s the fourth November storm to hit the U.S.

Friday, Nicole will travel across the N.C. mountains as a tropical depression. Nicole’s centre was near Macon, Georgia, with 35 mph winds on Friday morning. 31 N.C. counties including our area are under a tornado watch until 3 p.m.

Tropical depressions produce weak, short-lived tornadoes. Gardner predicts worst conditions Friday morning. This storm will bring less than 2 inches of rain to central N.C. and won’t cause flooding or wind damage.

Tornado warning in effect for Chatham County

Western Chatham and Randolph counties are under a tornado warning until 8 a.m. The storm could hit Siler City and Goldston. Residents should go to a basement or first-floor room without windows. Mobile houses and autos aren’t safe.

NC Eperiences Heavy Rain and Isolated Tornadoes

Friday brings heavy rain to much of the state, which is under a Level 2 severe weather risk.

Heavy bands of rain will pass through Friday night, says WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth.Friday saw the most rain. Saturday is dry.

Strong winds may create power outages and localised tornadoes in N.C., but not substantial damage. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner says a tornado watch is likely.

Models predict 40 mph winds and 2 inches of rain in the Triangle, but no flooding. Wilmoth predicts 1.5″ in the Triangle.

Gusty gusts, tornadoes, outages, and rain are probable.Friday’s continuous winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph. Brief tornadoes may occur. The Triangle will have heavy rain.

Flash flooding and mudslides are expected in the mountains, which could get 3 to 4 inches of rain.Up to 2 inches of rain and isolated tornadoes are anticipated for the coast.

Models predict Nicole will move away rapidly and early on Friday, clearing before midnight.

Nicole’s Impact On NC is Being Prepared

Five planes were cancelled at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday morning.

Duke Energy prepares for storm remnants to hit the Carolinas.bDuke Energy urged customers Thursday to stock up on candles, batteries, medications, flashlights and other essentials for Nicole.

Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said 6,000 line and tree crews are ready to respond.

“With 4 million consumers in Carolina and a couple million more in Florida, this is a significant storm,” Brooks said. Even if [Nicole] is weaker, heavy rain and gusty winds might loosen tree roots and send trees down on power lines.

Brooks: “We’ll work as long as it’s safe.”

Customers can report outages via the Duke Energy app or by texting OUT to 57801. Central and eastern N.C. should see isolated power disruptions.

Volunteers and employees from the Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina are again helping Floridians. Another wave of volunteers will go this weekend to aid with rehabilitation.

Nicole is only the fourth November hurricane ever recorded.

Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30, but September and October are peak months. In November since 1851, just four storms have hit the U.S.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Demand for Freshwater Turtles as Pets Fuels Mass Poaching

U.S. Supreme Court’s Sotomayor Denies Challenge to N.Y. COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Instagram has Introduced Technology to Help Verify the Age Of Users in the UK & EU