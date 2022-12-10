Heavy Rain and Flash flood Warnings Issued in Southern Thailand

(CTN News) – The Songkhla Meteorological Centre predicts that heavy rain and flash flood will persist on southern Thailand’s east coast for at least two more days, from December 9 to 10.

According to the centre, a northeastern monsoon is heading southward to the Gulf of Thailand, while a second monsoon is going north across upper Malaysia.

Today, December 9, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces will likely get a lot of rain.

Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces will see significant rainfall tomorrow, December 10.

The centre suggests that people in the aforementioned provinces exercise vigilance and be ready for landslides, flash flood, water runoff, and overflowing bodies of water.

The Gulf of Thailand will likely have high waves that may heighten to two or three metres during thunderstorms.

According to the centre, sailors should stay off the water during thunderstorms.

Check the Southern Meteorological Centre news for the most recent weather prediction information.

The Office of National Water Resources also issued a flash flood alert for nine provinces in the south:

Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

According to the meteorological department, thunderstorms are anticipated to persist over southern Thailand’s east coast until December 14.

Thunderstorms are predicted to occur throughout 40–60% of the southeast coast during December 12–14.

The lowest temperature will be between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the high will be between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius.

According to yesterday’s forecast from Thailand’s Meteorological Department, low temperatures in and around Bangkok might reach 18 °C the next week.

For a thorough analysis of anticipated weather conditions across the kingdom, see The Thaiger’s Thailand weather prediction for December 8–14.

