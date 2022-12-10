Connect with us

Weather Southern Thailand

Heavy Rain and Flash flood Warnings Issued in Southern Thailand
Advertisement

Weather

Thailand is Expecting More Heavy Rains and Flash Floods this Week

Weather News

Weather Alert: Tornado Watch For Chatham County, Siler City As Nicole Dumps Rain On NC

Tech Weather

NASA's Moon Rocket Launch Has Been Delayed Again Due To Tropical Weather

Weather

Thailand Will Formally Enter Winter On October 29, According to the Meteorological Department

Weather

A Thunderstorm Warning For England and Wales Warns Of flooding Due to Heavy Rain

Weather

In Seattle Air Quality Was The Worst For The Second Day In A Row

Weather

A UK Weather Forecast Indicates Torrential Rain, Gusting Winds, And Snow

News Weather

Bangkok Suffered Heavy Rains and Widespread Flooding On Monday

Weather

Hurricane Lan's Track Shifts South To Sarasota, But Impacts Are Felt Across All Of Florida

Weather

Tropical Storm Noru is About to Hit Thailand’s North-East this Thursday

Trending News Weather

A Tropical Storm Is Heading Toward Florida And May Soon Become A Hurricane

Trending News Weather

Dallas Weather, Flood Hits Dallas Area; Cars Float On Water-Filled Streets

News Weather

Las Vegas's Strip, Casinos, And Airport Are Flooded By Monsoon Storm

News Weather

Bangkok And Suburbs Flood Warnings For Chao Phraya Riverside Residents

Weather

Earthquake In Northern Philippines On Wednesday

Weather

Saint Louis Declares A State of Emergency After Record Rains

Weather

Bangkok May Face Worse Flooding In September And October, Experts Warns

Weather

Tornado Kills 1 In Eastern China As Country Faces High Temps

Weather

Bangkok Experienced Record Rainfall On Wednesday Night

Weather

Heavy Rain and Flash flood Warnings Issued in Southern Thailand

Published

1 min ago

on

Heavy Rain and Flash flood Warnings Issued in Southern Thailand

(CTN News) – The Songkhla Meteorological Centre predicts that heavy rain and flash flood will persist on southern Thailand’s east coast for at least two more days, from December 9 to 10.

According to the centre, a northeastern monsoon is heading southward to the Gulf of Thailand, while a second monsoon is going north across upper Malaysia.

Today, December 9, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces will likely get a lot of rain.

Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces will see significant rainfall tomorrow, December 10.

The centre suggests that people in the aforementioned provinces exercise vigilance and be ready for landslides, flash flood, water runoff, and overflowing bodies of water.

The Gulf of Thailand will likely have high waves that may heighten to two or three metres during thunderstorms.

According to the centre, sailors should stay off the water during thunderstorms.

Check the Southern Meteorological Centre news for the most recent weather prediction information.

The Office of National Water Resources also issued a flash flood alert for nine provinces in the south:

Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

According to the meteorological department, thunderstorms are anticipated to persist over southern Thailand’s east coast until December 14.

Thunderstorms are predicted to occur throughout 40–60% of the southeast coast during December 12–14.

The lowest temperature will be between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the high will be between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius.

According to yesterday’s forecast from Thailand’s Meteorological Department, low temperatures in and around Bangkok might reach 18 °C the next week.

For a thorough analysis of anticipated weather conditions across the kingdom, see The Thaiger’s Thailand weather prediction for December 8–14.

Related CTN News:

Dengue fever in Thailand: Zebra-Striped Mosquitoes Ruin Residents’ Lives

Thailand is Expecting More Heavy Rains and Flash Floods this Week

Pakistan Needs $16.3bn to Recover From the Damage Caused by this Year’s Flash Floods
Related Topics:
Continue Reading