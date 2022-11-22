Connect with us

Weather

Thailand is Expecting More Heavy Rains and Flash Floods this Week
Advertisement

Weather News

Weather Alert: Tornado Watch For Chatham County, Siler City As Nicole Dumps Rain On NC

Tech Weather

NASA's Moon Rocket Launch Has Been Delayed Again Due To Tropical Weather

Weather

Thailand Will Formally Enter Winter On October 29, According to the Meteorological Department

Weather

A Thunderstorm Warning For England and Wales Warns Of flooding Due to Heavy Rain

Weather

In Seattle Air Quality Was The Worst For The Second Day In A Row

Weather

A UK Weather Forecast Indicates Torrential Rain, Gusting Winds, And Snow

News Weather

Bangkok Suffered Heavy Rains and Widespread Flooding On Monday

Weather

Hurricane Lan's Track Shifts South To Sarasota, But Impacts Are Felt Across All Of Florida

Weather

Tropical Storm Noru is About to Hit Thailand’s North-East this Thursday

Trending News Weather

A Tropical Storm Is Heading Toward Florida And May Soon Become A Hurricane

Trending News Weather

Dallas Weather, Flood Hits Dallas Area; Cars Float On Water-Filled Streets

News Weather

Las Vegas's Strip, Casinos, And Airport Are Flooded By Monsoon Storm

News Weather

Bangkok And Suburbs Flood Warnings For Chao Phraya Riverside Residents

Weather

Earthquake In Northern Philippines On Wednesday

Weather

Saint Louis Declares A State of Emergency After Record Rains

Weather

Bangkok May Face Worse Flooding In September And October, Experts Warns

Weather

Tornado Kills 1 In Eastern China As Country Faces High Temps

Weather

Bangkok Experienced Record Rainfall On Wednesday Night

News Weather

Thai Meteorological Department Warns Of Heavy Rain Until This Weekend

Weather

Thailand is Expecting More Heavy Rains and Flash Floods this Week

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Thailand is Expecting More Heavy Rains and Flash Floods this Week

(CTN News) – This week, Thailand will likely see more Heavy rains and flash floods, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

Between November 23 and 24, a low-pressure system will cover the Gulf of Thailand, and the monsoon will move into southern Thailand.

Flash floods may occur, and people in the eastern and southern areas have been cautioned.

Thailand’s northern, northeastern, and central regions may also see considerable rainfall in certain locales.

In the Gulf of Thailand, waves will reach heights of 2 to 3 metres, even more during thunderstorms. In the Andaman Sea, waves will be 1-2 metres high, and during thundershowers, they will be about 2 metres high.

Operators of small boats are urged to stay onshore, and boat operators, in general, are recommended to use caution.

The following provinces are anticipated to have heavy to extremely severe rainfall tomorrow (November 22):

Bangkok and its surroundings, Nakhon Nayok and Chachoengsao, are located in central Thailand, together with Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom.

Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun are all located in the southern part of Thailand.

The following provinces are anticipated to have severe to very heavy rains during November 23–24:

Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani are all in northeastern Thailand.

Bangkok and its surroundings, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, and Kanchanaburi are all located in central Thailand.

The following locations are in the south: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

Related CTN News:

Pakistan Needs $16.3bn to Recover From the Damage Caused by this Year’s Flash Floods

Bangkok Suffered Heavy Rains and Widespread Flooding On Monday

Thailand’s Baht Could Slip Well Below 40 to the US Dollar
Related Topics:
Continue Reading