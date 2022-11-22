Thailand is Expecting More Heavy Rains and Flash Floods this Week

(CTN News) – This week, Thailand will likely see more Heavy rains and flash floods, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

Between November 23 and 24, a low-pressure system will cover the Gulf of Thailand, and the monsoon will move into southern Thailand.

Flash floods may occur, and people in the eastern and southern areas have been cautioned.

Thailand’s northern, northeastern, and central regions may also see considerable rainfall in certain locales.

In the Gulf of Thailand, waves will reach heights of 2 to 3 metres, even more during thunderstorms. In the Andaman Sea, waves will be 1-2 metres high, and during thundershowers, they will be about 2 metres high.

Operators of small boats are urged to stay onshore, and boat operators, in general, are recommended to use caution.

The following provinces are anticipated to have heavy to extremely severe rainfall tomorrow (November 22):

Bangkok and its surroundings, Nakhon Nayok and Chachoengsao, are located in central Thailand, together with Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom.

Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun are all located in the southern part of Thailand.

The following provinces are anticipated to have severe to very heavy rains during November 23–24:

Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani are all in northeastern Thailand.

Bangkok and its surroundings, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, and Kanchanaburi are all located in central Thailand.

The following locations are in the south: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

