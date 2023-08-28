Weather Forecast for Thailand: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Across Provinces

(CTN News) – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued warnings of imminent thunderstorms and stormy weather spanning across 32 provinces in Thailand. Specifically, Bangkok, the capital city, is anticipated to encounter heavy rainfall affecting 20% of its areas.

This weather phenomenon is attributed to the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

The upcoming 24-hour forecast points toward stormy conditions, with a trough anticipated to traverse the upper regions of Myanmar and Laos.

This trough is projected to progress into a low-pressure zone extending over upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. Simultaneously, the southwest monsoon is set to envelop the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

The anticipated stormy pattern is predicted to lead to substantial rainfall across Thailand, particularly impacting the upper northeastern region, where heavy rain could result in flash floods and forest runoff.

Citizens in these locales are strongly advised to exercise caution due to the potential hazards linked to heavy rainfall.

For maritime areas such as the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, wave heights are expected to reach 1 meter, while regions encountering thunderstorms may experience waves ranging from 1 to 2 meters.

Watercraft operators within these areas are urged to remain cautious and steer clear of zones with active thunderstorms.

Notably, a tropical storm called “Saola” is currently located over the Pacific Ocean near the northeastern Philippines. This storm will traverse the Republic of China (Taiwan) between August 30 and September 1.

Although the stormy weather associated with “Saola” is not anticipated to directly impact Thailand, travelers planning to journey through these regions are recommended to stay updated on weather conditions prior to embarking on their trips.

Weather Forecast for Thailand from 6am Today to 6am Tomorrow:

Northern Region: Approximately 30% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with a focus on provinces like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures are expected to range from 22-26°C as a minimum and 32-36°C as a maximum. Winds from the southwest will blow at speeds of 10-20 kilometers per hour.

Northeastern Region: Around 40% of this area will encounter thunderstorms, with some provinces such as Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Mukdahan expecting heavy rain. Minimum temperatures will hover between 23-27°C, while maximum temperatures will range from 30-36°C. Winds from the southwest will be at speeds of 10-20 km/h.

Central Region: Thunderstorms are predicted for about 20% of this region, mainly affecting provinces like Uthai Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi. Minimum temperatures will be around 25-27°C, and maximum temperatures are projected to be 35-37°C. The prevailing winds from the southwest will blow at speeds of 10-25 km/h.

Eastern Region: Roughly 30% of the area will experience thunderstorms, primarily impacting provinces like Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperatures will range from 26-27°C, while maximum temperatures will be between 34-36°C. Wind speeds from the southwest will vary from 15-35 km/h. Waves at sea will measure around 1-2 meters, with thunderstorm regions seeing waves up to 2 meters.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms are forecasted for about 30% of this region, with provinces like Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat being affected. Minimum temperatures are expected to be 23-26°C, and maximum temperatures will reach 35-37°C.

Southern Region (West Coast): Roughly 40% of this area will experience thunderstorms, particularly impacting Ranong and Phang Nga provinces. Minimum temperatures will range between 24-26°C, with maximum temperatures reaching 32-35°C.

Bangkok and Vicinity: Thunderstorms are anticipated in about 20% of this area. Minimum temperatures for the region will be around 27-28°C, while maximum temperatures will be in the range of 34-36°C. Winds from the southwest will blow at speeds ranging from 10-25 km/h.

In conclusion, the upcoming weather forecast for Thailand points towards a significant likelihood of thunderstorms and stormy conditions across various regions. These predictions are important for residents and travelers to be prepared and vigilant in the face of potential hazards associated with heavy rainfall and stormy weather.