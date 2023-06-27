Connect with us

News Weather

Thailand Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall and Potential Hazards Forecasted in 47 Provinces
Advertisement

News Business

Hong Kong's 3-Tier Banking System Could Be Reduced To 2-Tier As HKMA Proposes Scrapping Deposit-Taking Companies

News

MYAirline Expands International Operations with Bangkok Flights

News

Thai TikToker Finds Her Birth Mother After 23-Year through Facebook

News News Asia

Thailand, Myanmar Destroy Over US$1 Billion in Seized Drugs

News World News

Putin Accuses Wagner Group of Betraying the Russian People

News World News

India Calls Obama a Hypocrite Over Muslim Rights After He Dropped 26,171 Bombs on Muslim Countries

News Regional News

Bangkok Trials Automatic Traffic-Management System to End Traffic Jams

News

US Retailers Targeted by Bomb Threats, demanding bitcoin and Gift Cards: Report

News

International Investigation Launched into Loss of Titan Submersible Carrying Five People to the Titanic

News

Prince William's 5-Year Ambitious Plan To End Long-Term Homelessness In The UK

News

U.S. Supreme Court’s Most Significant Cases: List Of Some Cases For October's Court To Decide

News

India Records 47 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Active Caseload at 1,655 - Health Ministry Data"

News

Ohio State University Faces Lawsuits Over Doctor's Sexual Abuse After Supreme Court Rejects Appeal

News

Pakistan's Central Bank Raises Interest Rate to 22% in Bid to Secure IMF Support

News

How DeSantis' Immigration Policy Mirrors Trump's Agenda

News

YouTuber Matthew Beem Creates World's Largest 8-Foot iPhone with Surprising Functionality

News Weather

Flight Cancellations, Delays, And Weather: How To Handle Canceled Flights?

News

Thailand Buried 110 Tonnes of Illegal Beef Smuggled from India

News

UK and US Ambassadors Call for LGBTQ+ Rights and Same-Sex Marriage Legalization in Thailand

News

Thailand Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall and Potential Hazards Forecasted in 47 Provinces

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Thailand Weather Update Heavy Rainfall and Potential Hazards Forecasted in 47 Provinces

(CTN news) – Thailand is preparing for an influx of heavy rainfall and potential hazards as the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issues a warning for 47 provinces. Meteorologists predict that 60% of these regions will experience heavy rain, particularly affecting the northern and northeastern areas.

Meteorological Factors Contributing to Swelling Rainfall

The TMD attributes the increased rainfall to the interaction between a trough of the southwestern monsoon and a pocket of low atmospheric pressure in Laos and North Vietnam.

As the southwestern monsoon intensifies over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, these systems converge over Thailand, resulting in higher rainfall and heavier showers, especially in the eastern parts of the country.

Potential Dangers and Precautions Urged by the Thai Meteorological Department

The TMD warns of the potential dangers of this weather pattern, including sudden floods and forest runoff. Residents in uphill areas, near waterways, and lower plains are strongly advised to exercise caution. Furthermore, fishermen are urged to navigate boats carefully and avoid regions with thunderstorms altogether.

Regional Weather Forecasts and Impact on Specific Provinces

According to the latest weather forecasts, the northern region of Thailand, particularly provinces such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phrae, and Nan, will experience thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Similarly, the northeastern region can expect thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, including Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Maha Sarakham, and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Nonthaburi may experience thunderstorms in the central region. The eastern region, encompassing Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, and Rayong, will likely witness thunderstorms with heavy rainfall.

Southern and Coastal Areas at Risk: Fishing and Navigation Precautions

The southern region, including Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Trang, may see thunderstorms in 40% of the area, while the western coastline, including Ranong and Phuket, could experience increased thunderstorm activity over 60% of the area. Fishermen are advised to exercise caution due to waves ranging from 1 to 2 meters, which may rise above 2 meters in thunderstorm-hit areas.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Thunderstorms and Temperature Variations

Thunderstorms are forecasted across 60% of the region in Bangkok and the surrounding areas. Temperatures are expected to range from 25 to 28 degrees Celsius, with southeasterly winds blowing at 10 to 25 kilometers per hour.

As these weather conditions unfold, residents and individuals in affected areas must stay informed, follow safety guidelines, and remain vigilant during this period of increased rainfall and potential hazards.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs