Connect with us

Tech

Facebook's Artificial Intelligence Errors Questioned by Critics
Advertisement

Tech

3 Uses for Data Visualization Software

Tech

How AR and VR will Transform Different Businesses?

Tech

What Makes Laravel and React a Perfect Combination to Build Stunning Web Apps

Tech

8.1 Best Hire a iPhone Hacker To Hack an iPhone App.

Tech

Four Things to Look for In a Quality Electric Bike

Tech

What is a Wildcard Certificate? What is an SSL Wildcard Certificate?

Tech

Age Verification - Key to Protect Minors in Digital Platforms

Tech

5 Top Reasons to Start Using an Online Background Remover

Tech

The Best Alternative YouTube Apps for Android – Best YouTube Apps Android 2021

Tech

Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence Errors Questioned by Critics

Published

41 mins ago

on

Facebook's Artificial Intelligence Errors Questioned by Critics

Facebook, which rebranded itself, Meta, is faced with the daily challenge of balancing supporting free expression while blocking out unwanted material like images of child sexual abuse, violent incitement, and financial scams.

However, Facebook’s artificial intelligence programs that are designed to block and filter out unwanted material are prone to making mistakes and banning users over commonly used words or names.

The social network’s automated system flagged discussions about a common backyard tool as inappropriate sexual talk in a group for gardeners and has even blocked Facebook sign in attempts.

Several years ago, Facebook froze the accounts of Native Americans because its computers mistakenly believed that names like Lance Browneyes were fake.
It repeatedly rejected advertising from businesses selling clothing for people with disabilities, mostly because it confused the product with medical promotions, which are prohibited.

People, businesses, and groups serving the public interest, such as news organisations, suffer when Facebook cuts off their accounts and they cannot find help or figure out what went wrong.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Facebook may make 200,000 mistakes every day.

Facebook essential to companies

Several social network researchers told the Wall Street Journal that Facebook and its peers could do more to make fewer mistakes and mitigate the damage when they do.

There is also a broader question: Are we OK with companies that are so essential that when they make mistakes, we can’t do much?

Facebook has been criticized for not making it easy for users who had their posts deleted, or whose accounts were disabled, to see what rules they broke and appeal decisions made by the company.

The semi-independent Facebook Oversight Board has also said the company needs to make it easier for users to understand what rules they broke, and appeal decisions made. However, Meta has done too little to help.

The researchers want to analyze Facebook’s data to see how it arrives at decisions and how often it makes errors. Facebook opposes that idea saying it’s an invasion of user privacy. Yet Facebook sells users’ data to the highest bidder.

According to Meta, the company is working to be more transparent and spends billions of dollars on computer systems and people to supervise communication in its apps.

Users will always disagree with the company’s decisions regarding posts. Critics, however, argue that the company has not done enough.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

 

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?