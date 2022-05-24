Is it important to care about the Efficiency of the Solar Panel System?

The solar energy system consists of photovoltaic solar panels. These solar panels are the fundamental component of the system that performs the conversion of sunlight into electricity. They do this by using solar cells that are designed to take advantage of the effect of photovoltaic (PV) technology.

The photovoltaic effect occurs in some materials, which, when exposed to direct sunlight, generate a small direct current. In the case of modern home solar panels, solar cells consist of a silicon composite base that has improved significantly over the years in terms of efficiency. These modern solar cells are able to provide much more energy than previous versions and are much more durable. In some cases, these new home solar panels can provide more than twice as much energy as the same amount of old solar panels because of these improved solar cells.

Improving efficiency is important for several reasons

The fact that these new home solar panels are more efficient than previous versions is important for most homeowners for several reasons. This means that most home solar power systems will need less of these new, high-efficiency solar panels to generate the same amount of energy as the largest system demands in the past. This can save roof space, and the expense of all the additional panels would require an earlier version of the system. It can also help reduce installation costs and complexity, as there are fewer solar panels to mount and connect the system.

In addition to greater efficiency of the panels, there have also been improvements and innovations to the inverter that takes the direct current production of these solar panels and converts it into alternating current, which can be used by the house.

Modern versions of these inverters are much more efficient and are able to turn much of what they receive from solar panels into useful solar energy for homes. Since you waste less solar energy for the conversion process with these new inverters, you also need fewer panels than the old systems.

Why should you take care of the efficiency of the solar panel?

The efficiency value is directly related to the nominal power and the size of the solar panel. Let’s imagine that we have a panel with a specific size and power. If we increase the efficiency, it means that the panel will need less space to produce the same power. In other words, the module will have the same size, but its power will be higher.

On the other hand, if we reduce the efficiency of the solar panel, it means that the PV system will have to cover more space because the solar panel will have the same size but will have a lower output power. If you want to maximize your PV system’s output power, you’ll have to choose the best solar panel model based on its efficiency rating.

Best Solar panel

If we talk about the best solar panel with the highest efficiency, then not any other solar panel can beat the efficiency level of Loom Solar Mono Crystalline Solar Panels. The efficiency of the Loom Solar Mono Crystalline Solar Panels can reach up to more than 22%, which is graded as the best efficiency rate from a solar panel.