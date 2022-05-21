Apex Legends Mobile Becomes Most Downloaded Game On iPhone After Launch

(CTN News) – Apex Legends Mobile is now available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Prior to its release on mobile, the online battle royale game was available on platforms like Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5, and Nintendo Switch. The game has already been downloaded in several countries, and the developers, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, have said that the availability of the game will be expanded shortly. The game immediately became the most downloaded application on the App Store after its launch, indicating that iPhone users love it.

Pocket Gamer reports that Apex Legends Mobile is the most downloaded game on the Apple App Store in 60 countries, including India, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. According to the report, Apex Legends Mobile is also the most downloaded application in 28 countries and among the top 10 downloaded apps in 65 countries.

Apex Legends Mobile supported devices

Apex Legends Mobile does not support cross-play with consoles or PCs, according to the post. Additionally, the game is optimized for smartphones from Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi. iOS devices with less than 2GB of RAM are not supported by the limited release. Those who have pre-registered for the game can now download it on their devices.