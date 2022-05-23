Bill Gates Reveals Which Phone He Uses, And It’s Not An iPhone

(CTN News) – Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently revealed the smartphone he uses. Gates does not use a top-of-the-line iPhone or a foldable Microsoft device called Surface Duo. Every year, tech enthusiasts around the world want to find out what smartphone technology leaders like Gates own. Learn more about the specific smartphone that Gates uses and its specifications by reading on.

Last week, Bill Gates revealed that he uses a foldable smartphone from Samsung, not from Microsoft. Bill Gates is using a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, a foldable smartphone launched by the company in 2021. In addition, he says, “With this screen, I can live with a great portable PC and the phone.”

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that Bill Gates uses

Gates may be referring to the massive display size of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. When unfolded, the device has a 7.6-inch display, which is no smaller than a mini-tablet. The device can also be used in Samsung Dex mode with a compatible display, which simulates a desktop experience. Maybe that’s why Gates called it a great portable PC.

In terms of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, it has a powerful processor. It has one of the most powerful processors on an Android device, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G. Users can perform multiple tasks on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and also play demanding games on the best graphics settings thanks to the chipset.

Bill Gates has previously mentioned that he uses an Android smartphone, but hasn’t shared the exact model. It was the first time he publicly stated which smartphone he uses. Over the last few years, foldable smartphones have become a viable alternative to mainstream, single-handed smartphones. Other companies like Xiaomi are also trying to catch up with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.