Apple To Discontinue iPhone 11 After Launching A New Model

(CTN News) – Apple may discontinue its beloved iPhone 11 soon. According to drones, Apple could discontinue the iPhone 11 after the iPhone 14 is released. Based on its sources, the publication learned that iPhone 11 has sold more units than average since the company released the iPhone SE (2022). Since the new iPhone SE (2022) costs $429 yet lacks both the modern looks and features of a mainstream iPhone, it makes sense.

Apple is still selling the 2019 iPhone 11 which has a larger display, multiple cameras, and Face ID. Apple discontinued the iPhone 8 three years after its launch in 2017. Considering that, the company could very well discontinue the 2019 iPhone 11 in 2022. According to the report, Apple will continue to sell the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 for a couple more years.

iPhone 11 might still receive software updates

Even though iPhone 11 might be discontinued, it should continue to receive the latest iOS updates for at least two more years. Apple’s iPhone 11 was the best-selling smartphone of 2020, and even today, it is one of the most affordable iPhones that support iOS 15. The iPhone 11 (128 GB) is currently available on Croma for Rs. 49,990. Amazon, Reliance Digital, and Apple’s website also offer the model.

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone 11

iPhone SE 3 offers a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display with True Tone technology and a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch. There are thick bezels on the top and bottom of the display. The iPhone 11 features a larger screen measuring 6.1 inches and offers the same pixel density. Also, the iPhone 11 has a bezel-less design.

Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 comes with Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, which is also found on iPhone 13 models. As per a recent Geekbench listing, the smartphone has 4GB of RAM and its performance scores are very similar to those of the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13. However, the iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which is still quite capable in 2022.

