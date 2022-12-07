Connect with us

Tech

Apple Sued By 2 Women Who Claim That AirTag Allows Stalkers To Monitor Victims
Advertisement

Tech

OneWeb Rival SpaceX Plans To Launch 40 Satellites

Tech

NASA's Orion Capsule Comes Closest To The Moon

Tech

Here's What OpenAI's New ChatGPT Bot Can Do

Tech

Users Of WhatsApp Desktop Can Now Access Status From Chat List

Tech

MercadoLibre Files Anti-Competitive Complaint Against Apple

Tech

Apple has Accelerated Plans for its Production Out of China and into Thailand

Tech

Introducing Microsoft Teams' Instant Polls, Schedule Send, And Other Features

Tech

Linux 6.2 Floppy Driver Update - Still Being Maintained In 2023

Tech

The Redmi K60 (Poco F5) Is Coming Soon. Check It Out

Tech

Some Users' Google Home Routines Disappear After a New Home Control UI

Tech Business

The Benefit of SEO for Your Business

Tech

Difference Between Winium and Winappdriver

Tech

How to Setup Wyze Home Security Camera?

Tech

How to Recover Deleted Videos from iPhone with/without Backup [Updated]

Tech

A Brief Guide for Marketing on Instagram

Tech World News

Northrop Grumman Launches New B-21 Nuclear Stealth Bomber For U.S. Air Force

Tech

Hacker Exploits TikTok's 'Invisible Body' Challenge

Tech

Apple WatchOS 9.2 Beta 4 Is Out. Here's What You Need To Know

Tech

Step-by-Step Recruitment Process & How AI Recruiting Software Can Help

Tech

Apple Sued By 2 Women Who Claim That AirTag Allows Stalkers To Monitor Victims

Published

4 hours ago

on

Apple Sued By 2 Women Who Claim That AirTag Allows Stalkers To Monitor Victims

(CTN NEWS) – Two women who claim Apple‘s AirTag devices have made it simpler for their ex-partners and other stalkers to find victims have filed a lawsuit against the company.

The ladies claimed that the company released what it referred to as the “stalker-proof” technology in April 2021.

Apple has been unable to use AirTag to protect people from unwanted trafficking in a proposed class action filed on Monday in federal court in San Francisco.

AirTags, which start at $29 and have a diameter of 1-1/4 inches (3.2 cm), is designed to be put into or attached to backpacks, wallets, keys, and other objects so that they can be found when they are misplaced.

Apple Sued By 2 Women Who Claim That AirTag Allows Stalkers To Monitor Victims

A key ring containing an AirTag attached to a rucksack inside the Apple Store George Street April 30, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (James D. Morgan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

However, according to law enforcement officials and privacy experts, some people utilize Airtags for nefarious or unlawful objectives.

The plaintiffs claimed that AirTag was “the choice of a weapon of harassers and abusers” and that it had been used in the murders of women from Indianapolis and Akron, Ohio, this year.

US users of iOS or Android-based devices e monitored by AirTag or are “at risk” of being stalked for Apple’s claimed negligence is seeking unspecified damages in Monday’s lawsuit.

Requests for comment from Apple on Tuesday did not receive a prompt response.

Apple Sued By 2 Women Who Claim That AirTag Allows Stalkers To Monitor Victims

The Cupertino, California-based business has admitted that “bad actors” have attempted to use Airtags improperly.

Apple revealed planned updates in February that would make it simpler to locate the devices and alert consumers more quickly if unidentified AirTags were “traveling with them.”

Lauren Hughes, one of the plaintiffs in the complaint filed on Monday, said her ex-boyfriend discovered her new location after putting an AirTag in her car’s wheel well.

She claimed he subsequently used the hashtag “#airt2.0” with a picture of a taco truck from her new neighborhood and a winking emoji.

The other plaintiff, Jane Doe, claimed that after placing an AirTag in their child’s backpack, her estranged husband traced her.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

NASA’s Orion Capsule Comes Closest To The Moon

Here’s What OpenAI’s New ChatGPT Bot Can Do

Users Of WhatsApp Desktop Can Now Access Status From Chat List
Related Topics:
Continue Reading