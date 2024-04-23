Connect with us

Meta Spokesperson Sentenced To 6 Years Absent By Russian Court
Meta
Meta logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

(CTN News) – A military court in Moscow sentenced Andy Stone, the spokesperson of Meta Platforms (META.O), to six years in prison on Monday for “publicly supporting terrorism”, a verdict handed down in absentia by the court, according to RIA news agency.

In addition to the fact that Meta itself has been designated as an extremist group in Russia, its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms have also been banned in the country after it invaded Ukraine in 2022 as part of its campaign against Ukraine.

Meta did not respond to a request for comments from me immediately after I emailed them for comment. There was no immediate response from Stone, Meta’s director of communications, despite numerous attempts to contact him.

Interfax reported that the defendant’s lawyer, Valentina Filippenkova, would appeal the sentence against him, according to the news agency, which was cited by the Russian news services.
In a statement quoted by the newspaper, she claimed that she had been denied an acquittal on the grounds that her request had been denied.

It was announced last year that the Russian Interior Ministry had opened a criminal investigation into Stone, but no specific charges had been revealed against him.

In a report published on RIA today, investigators said Stone had posted online comments in which he supported ‘aggressive, hostile, and violent actions’ against Russian soldiers involved in what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

