Musk Claims Apple Never Thought About Removing Twitter From Apple Store
(CTN NEWS) –  Following his discussion with Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook, Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday that the confusion regarding Twitter possibly being removed from the company’s App Store had been cleared up.

The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla stated in a tweet that “Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

In a sequence of tweets released on Monday, Musk stated that Apple had threatened to ban Twitter from its app store without offering any explanation.

He also claimed that the company had ceased advertising on social media sites.

“What’s going on here?” he tweeted, tagging Cook’s account.

Requests for comments on Musk’s most recent tweet from Twitter and Apple were not immediately fulfilled. Apple has not yet provided a formal response to Musk’s previous tweets.
Musk Claims Apple Never Thought About Removing Twitter From Apple Store

Tom Cotton Responded To The Clash Between Both Companies

Musk tweeted a series of complaints on Monday, including the up to 30% referral fee Apple pays software engineers for in-app sales. Musk posted a meme implying he was ready to “go to war” with Apple rather than pay the fee.

Analysts told AFP that the conflict might have been motivated by money, with Musk resentful of the App Store’s cut on deals like subscriptions.

Musk has postponed the relaunch of the Twitter Blue subscription tier to charge users for benefits like account verification checkmarks.

Early in November, Musk launched Blue; however, it was quickly discontinued after imposters bought fake check marks to appear authentic, in what former head of safety and security Yoel Roth called “a nightmare.”

Musk Claims Apple Never Thought About Removing Twitter From Apple Store

Social networking services must have efficient processes for policing offensive or dangerous content to be available in Apple and Google’s app stores.

However, after gaining control of Twitter last month, Musk has laid off an unknown number of employees and eliminated around half of the company’s personnel, including those responsible for battling misinformation.

Additionally, he has unbanned accounts, including the one used by former President Donald Trump, and restored them.

According to Musk, who is a “free speech absolutist,” legal information should be posted. He has called his efforts a “revolution against online censorship in America.”

