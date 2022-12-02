Musk To Suspend Kanye West’s Account On Twitter

(CTN NEWS) – Following the rapper’s Thursday night tweet of a now-deleted swastika post, Kanye Ye West has been prohibited from posting on Twitter.

Ye tweeted a string of contentious tweets following a hectic day when the rapper appeared on Alex Jones’s Infowars program and repeatedly stated that he adored Adolf Hitler.

Ye also purportedly exchanged text conversations with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Ye shared a photo of a swastika combined with a Star of David among the tweets that praised and supported Balenciaga in response to the recent criticism of the brand.

Ye’s tweet storm immediately halted when Twitter removed the offending item.

Ye also shared an unpleasant image of Musk getting hosed by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel on a boat because he thought he could be suspended.

After Ye made a slew of antisemitic remarks that finally led to companies like Adidas and Balenciaga terminating their relations with the rapper, Emanuel previously called for a Hollywood-led boycott of the artist.

Ye’s verified account on Truth Social shared an additional image of his text conversation with Musk and a screenshot demonstrating that he had been locked out of his account for 12 hours.

Musk, who calls himself an ardent supporter of free expression, acknowledged the ban by initially responding, “This is fine,” to the unflattering image, then, “This is not,” to the since-deleted swastika tweet.

The CEO of Tesla responded to a fan who asked him to “fix Kanye, please,” saying, “I tried my best. Despite this, he once more transgressed our prohibition against inciting violence. The account will be put on hold.”

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Musk clarified that the account suspension was due to the incitement of violence and not because of a picture of him getting hosed by Ari.

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Sincerely, I found those images to be useful inspirations for weight loss!

The abbreviation “FAFO,” which stands for “fuck about and find out,” was tweeted by Musk as a follow-up.

FAFO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Despite Musk tweeting that Ye’s account had been suspended, it was still accessible.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Musk Plans To Start Human Trials In 6 Months For Neuralink’s Brain Chip