Connect with us

Tech

Musk To Suspend Kanye West's Account On Twitter
Advertisement

Tech

Musk Plans To Start Human Trials In 6 Months For Neuralink's Brain Chip

Tech Business

Musk Claims Apple Never Thought About Removing Twitter From Apple Store

Tech

Receiptify where? Spotify Receipts: How To Get Them

Tech

Apple has Decreased its Exposure to Chinese Manufacturing Since COVID-19

Tech

In Need For Speed Unbound, How Do You Turn Off The Effects?

Tech

YouTube's Shoppable Shorts: a Viral Hit?

Tech

Introducing Apple Music's New Replay Experience And 2022's Top Charts

Tech

Musk Joins Spotify And Epic Games In Their Battle Against Apple Fees

Tech

Elon Musk to Become Twitter's #1 Influencer in 2023

Tech Learning

How to Learn Blockchain Development With Online Blockchain Courses?

Tech

10 Reasons Why Marketing Localization is Important for Your Business

Tech

Musk Claims Apple Threatened To Remove Twitter's App

Tech

Deals On Nintendo Switch Lite For Cyber Monday

Tech

10 MacBook Features You Should Know

Tech

Google's UK Operations To be 90% Carbon-Free By 2025

Tech

What Spotify Wrapped 2022 Has In Store For You

Tech

Microsoft, Google To Use Renewable Energy

Tech

How LinkedIn Automation Saves up to $4,000 a Month and Skyrockets Conversions

Tech Business

Elon Musk Says User Signups At An All-Time, Highlights "Everything App" Features

Tech

Musk To Suspend Kanye West’s Account On Twitter

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Musk To Suspend Kanye West's Account On Twitter

(CTN NEWS) – Following the rapper’s Thursday night tweet of a now-deleted swastika post, Kanye Ye West has been prohibited from posting on Twitter.

Ye tweeted a string of contentious tweets following a hectic day when the rapper appeared on Alex Jones’s Infowars program and repeatedly stated that he adored Adolf Hitler.

Ye also purportedly exchanged text conversations with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Ye shared a photo of a swastika combined with a Star of David among the tweets that praised and supported Balenciaga in response to the recent criticism of the brand.

Ye’s tweet storm immediately halted when Twitter removed the offending item.

Musk To Suspend Kanye West's Account On Twitter

Elon Musk and Kanye West. Credit: AFP and Reuters Photo

Ye also shared an unpleasant image of Musk getting hosed by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel on a boat because he thought he could be suspended.

After Ye made a slew of antisemitic remarks that finally led to companies like Adidas and Balenciaga terminating their relations with the rapper, Emanuel previously called for a Hollywood-led boycott of the artist.

Ye’s verified account on Truth Social shared an additional image of his text conversation with Musk and a screenshot demonstrating that he had been locked out of his account for 12 hours.

Musk, who calls himself an ardent supporter of free expression, acknowledged the ban by initially responding, “This is fine,” to the unflattering image, then, “This is not,” to the since-deleted swastika tweet.

The CEO of Tesla responded to a fan who asked him to “fix Kanye, please,” saying, “I tried my best. Despite this, he once more transgressed our prohibition against inciting violence. The account will be put on hold.”

In a follow-up tweet, Musk clarified that the account suspension was due to the incitement of violence and not because of a picture of him getting hosed by Ari.

Sincerely, I found those images to be useful inspirations for weight loss!

The abbreviation “FAFO,” which stands for “fuck about and find out,” was tweeted by Musk as a follow-up.

Despite Musk tweeting that Ye’s account had been suspended, it was still accessible.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Musk Plans To Start Human Trials In 6 Months For Neuralink’s Brain Chip

Musk Claims Apple Never Thought About Removing Twitter From Apple Store

Receiptify where? Spotify Receipts: How To Get Them
Related Topics:
Continue Reading