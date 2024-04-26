Amazon’s Cloud Computing Unit Will Invest $11 Billion In Northern Indiana

(CTN News) – State and company officials announced Thursday that Amazon’s cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, plans to invest $11 billion in a data center in northern Indiana. This will create at least 1,000 jobs.

A Republican governor has described the proposed project near New Carlisle, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of South Bend, as “the largest capital investment announcement in Indiana’s history.”

The significant investment strengthens Indiana’s position in the future economy, and the ripple effects of this investment will undoubtedly continue to benefit the town of New Carlisle, the Amazon north central region, and the state of Indiana in the years to come.

AWS and Holcomb’s office did not provide a timeline for the development of the data center campus in northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County, which borders Michigan.

Nevertheless, Carl Baxmeyer, the county’s president, stated in the news release that it would be built “over the next decade” at the Indiana Enterprise Center, just east of New Carlisle. He also stated that it would serve as a major employment center throughout northern Indiana.

In accordance with the news release, the Amazon data center will house computer servers, storage drives, networking equipment and other technology infrastructure required to support applications utilizing cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

AWS’s director of economic development, Roger Wehner, describes the Indiana data center as one that will create numerous well-paying jobs that will contribute significantly to the state’s burgeoning economy.

Due to the company’s planned investment, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. has committed to exempting data centers from sales taxes over the next 50 years.

Additionally, the IEDC has committed to various performance-based tax credits for support of the AWS data center plans, including $18.3 million in headcount-based tax credits, $55 million in Hoosier Business Investment tax credits, and $20 million in redevelopment tax credits, as stated in the release.

The press release states that Amazon plans to contribute $7 million to help upgrade the road infrastructure along State Road 2, the road that will surround Amazon’s planned data center.

