Android 14 Developer Preview 2: What’s New And What To Expect?

(CTN NEWS) – Google has recently released the second developer preview for Android 14, giving developers and tech enthusiasts a glimpse into what the latest Android operating system has in store.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the new features and improvements that come with Android 14 Developer Preview 2 and what to expect from the upcoming release.

1. Introduction

Android is the most popular mobile operating system in the world, powering billions of devices across the globe.

With each release, Google introduces new features and improvements that enhance the user experience and make the system more secure and efficient.

Android 14 is the latest version of the operating system, and Google has just released the second developer preview, giving us a sneak peek into what’s in store.

2. What is Android 14 Developer Preview 2?

Android 14 Developer Preview 2 is the second release of the pre-release version of the Android 14 operating system.

It is intended for developers and early adopters who want to test the new features and APIs before the official release.

The developer preview is only available on select devices, and it is not recommended for daily use as it may contain bugs and other issues.

3. New Features and Improvements

Android 14 Developer Preview 2 brings a host of new features and improvements, including:

Notification Enhancements

Android 14 introduces several enhancements to notifications, making managing and prioritizing them easier. Users can now snooze notifications for a set period, making them reappear later.

Additionally, the notification shade now displays more information, including the app icon and name, making it easier to identify the source of the notification.

App Hibernation

Android 14 includes a new feature called App Hibernation, which automatically puts apps that haven’t been used in a while into a hibernation state, freeing up storage space and improving performance.

When an app is in hibernation, it is still installed on the device, but its data is cleared and won’t run in the background.

Autofill Improvements

Android 14 improves the autofill feature, making filling in forms and passwords easier.

The system now suggests relevant information based on the app and the context, making the process faster and more efficient.

New Emojis

Android 14 introduces new emojis, including a heart hands gesture, a melting face, and several gender-neutral options.

Enhanced Camera Capabilities

Android 14 includes several improvements to the camera system, including support for multi-camera arrays, better zoom performance, and improved low-light performance.

Improved Performance and Battery Life

Android 14 has several performance optimizations that improve app launch times and overall responsiveness.

Additionally, the system includes new power management features that optimize battery life, making it last longer on a single charge.

Other Changes and Improvements

Android 14 Developer Preview 2 also includes several other changes and improvements, including: