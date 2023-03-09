TradingView Alternatives: Top 10 Best Platforms For Technical Analysis

4. TC2000

TC2000 is a platform that offers real-time data and customizable charts.

It offers a wide range of technical indicators, drawing tools, and the ability to scan for trading opportunities using pre-defined or custom criteria. TC2000 also offers a mobile app for on-the-go trading.

5. eSignal

eSignal is a platform that offers real-time data and customizable charts.

It offers various technical indicators, drawing tools, and the ability to backtest trading strategies. eSignal also offers a mobile app for on-the-go trading.

6. NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader is a platform that offers real-time data and customizable charts.

It offers a wide range of technical indicators, drawing tools, and the ability to develop and backtest custom trading strategies using its programming language, NinjaScript.

NinjaTrader also supports automated trading through the use of NinjaScript-based strategies.

7. Sierra Chart

Sierra Chart is a platform that offers real-time data and customizable charts. It offers various technical indicators, drawing tools, and the ability to backtest trading strategies.

Sierra Chart also supports automated trading through custom studies and trading systems.

8. StockCharts

StockCharts is a platform that offers real-time data and customizable charts.

It offers a wide range of technical indicators, drawing tools, and the ability to scan for trading opportunities using pre-defined or custom criteria. StockCharts also offers a mobile app for on-the-go trading.

9. Optuma

Optuma is a platform that offers real-time data and customizable charts. It offers various technical indicators, drawing tools, and the ability to backtest trading strategies.

Optuma also offers a built-in programming language, OptumaScript, allowing users to develop custom indicators and trading strategies.

10. MultiCharts

MultiCharts is a platform that offers real-time data and customizable charts.

It offers a wide range of technical indicators, drawing tools, and the ability to develop and backtest custom trading strategies using its own programming language, PowerLanguage.

MultiCharts also supports automated trading through the use of PowerLanguage-based strategies.

Conclusion

TradingView is a popular platform that offers real-time quotes, customizable charts, and technical analysis tools. However, it is not the only option available for traders.

Many other platforms offer similar or even better features than TradingView, including MetaTrader 4 and 5, ProRealTime, TC2000, eSignal, NinjaTrader, Sierra Chart, StockCharts, Optuma, and MultiCharts.

With these TradingView alternatives, traders can find a better platform that suits their needs and trading style.

