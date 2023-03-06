How To Permanently Delete Pictures From Google Photos?

(CTN NEWS) – Google Photos is a popular cloud-based storage service offering unlimited free photo and video storage. However, sometimes you may want to permanently delete some of your photos from the service.

This article will look at how to permanently delete Google Photos.

How to Delete Photos from Google Photos

Before we get into how to permanently delete photos from G.Photos, let’s first take a look at how to delete photos from the service:

Open the Google Photos app on your device. Tap on the photo that you want to delete. Tap on the trash can icon in the top right corner of the screen. Confirm that you want to delete the photo by tapping “Delete.”

That’s it! The photo is now removed from your Google Photos library.

How to Permanently Delete Photos from Google Photos

Deleting a photo from G.Photos doesn’t necessarily mean it’s gone forever. The photo will remain in the “Trash” folder for 60 days before it’s permanently deleted.

If you want to permanently delete a photo immediately, follow these steps:

Open the Google Photos app on your device. Tap on the photo that you want to permanently delete. Tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the screen. Tap on “Delete from the device.” Confirm that you want to delete the photo by tapping “Delete.”

By deleting the photo from your device, you permanently remove it from your G.Photos library.

What Happens to Permanently Deleted Photos in Google Photos

Once you permanently delete a photo from G.Photos, it’s gone forever. It won’t be available in your “Trash” folder, and you won’t be able to recover it.

It’s important to remember this before you permanently delete any photos from your G.Photos library.

Conclusion

Google Photos is a convenient way to store and manage your photos, but sometimes you may want to delete photos permanently from the service.

Following the steps outlined in this article, you can ensure your photos are permanently deleted from your G.Photos library. Remember that once a photo is permanently deleted, it’s gone forever.

