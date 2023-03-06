Connect with us

Tech

How To Permanently Delete Pictures From Google Photos?
Advertisement

Tech

What Is TubeBuddy And How Does It Work?

Tech

Free Website Builders In 2023: Building Your Website Has Never Been Easier!

Tech

How To Use Instagram: A Comprehensive Guide For Marketers

Tech

ChatGPT in IT Departments: 10 Use Cases

Tech sport Sports

Sports: A New Way to Have Fun

Tech

Why Is Agile Methodology Essential For Successful Offshore Software Development?

Tech

2023 Torobase Review: Fees, Features, and User Experience

Tech

For a Price, Snapchat's Snapstreaks Are Getting More Flexible

Tech

imac Pro i7 4K

Tech Cryptocurrency

Ethereum's Smart Contract Functionality and Its Applications

Tech Automotive

VinPit: Free Ford VIN Decoder & Lookup

Tech

Launch Of UAE Space Mission On March 2 After February Scratch

Tech

Take a Look Up! Venus And Jupiter Are Kissing At Night

Tech

iBomma.com: Download iBomma Apk For Android (2023)

Tech

SpaceX Ready To Launch NASA's Next Astronauts On The Space Station

Tech

Twitter Released A New Policy That Forbids "violent speech"

Tech

Top 10 Free YouTube Video Downloader Apps

Tech

OnePlus 11 Fails Bend Test, Despite Cracked Rear Glass

Tech Social Media

10 Best Benefits of Facebook Video Downloader

Tech

How To Permanently Delete Pictures From Google Photos?

Published

22 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – Google Photos is a popular cloud-based storage service offering unlimited free photo and video storage. However, sometimes you may want to permanently delete some of your photos from the service.

This article will look at how to permanently delete Google Photos.

How to Delete Photos from Google Photos

Before we get into how to permanently delete photos from G.Photos, let’s first take a look at how to delete photos from the service:
  1. Open the Google Photos app on your device.
  2. Tap on the photo that you want to delete.
  3. Tap on the trash can icon in the top right corner of the screen.
  4. Confirm that you want to delete the photo by tapping “Delete.”

That’s it! The photo is now removed from your Google Photos library.

How To Delete All Google Photos from Any Device

How to Permanently Delete Photos from Google Photos

Deleting a photo from G.Photos doesn’t necessarily mean it’s gone forever. The photo will remain in the “Trash” folder for 60 days before it’s permanently deleted.

If you want to permanently delete a photo immediately, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Google Photos app on your device.
  2. Tap on the photo that you want to permanently delete.
  3. Tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the screen.
  4. Tap on “Delete from the device.”
  5. Confirm that you want to delete the photo by tapping “Delete.”

By deleting the photo from your device, you permanently remove it from your G.Photos library.

What Happens When You Delete Photos from Google Photos

What Happens to Permanently Deleted Photos in Google Photos

Once you permanently delete a photo from G.Photos, it’s gone forever. It won’t be available in your “Trash” folder, and you won’t be able to recover it.

It’s important to remember this before you permanently delete any photos from your G.Photos library.

Conclusion

Google Photos is a convenient way to store and manage your photos, but sometimes you may want to delete photos permanently from the service.

Following the steps outlined in this article, you can ensure your photos are permanently deleted from your G.Photos library. Remember that once a photo is permanently deleted, it’s gone forever.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

What Is TubeBuddy And How Does It Work?

Free Website Builders In 2023: Building Your Website Has Never Been Easier!

How To Use Instagram: A Comprehensive Guide For Marketers
Related Topics:
Continue Reading