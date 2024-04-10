Murder Trial Begins for Spanish Actor’s Son in Koh Samui Thailand

The murder trial of a well-known Spanish actor’s son began yesterday on the popular Thai tourist island of Koh Samui, Thailand. The Spanish actor’s son is facing murder charges over the killing of Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44.

Spanish Chef Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, pleaded not guilty in November to the murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, who’s dismembered body was discovered at a garbage dump at the adjoining island of Koh Pha Ngan.

The trial commenced on the resort island of Koh Samui, with scores of Spanish journalists flying in despite being forbidden from the small courtroom. Sancho’s father, renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, appeared to court soon after 8:30 a.m.

“He is fine,” he replied, reluctant to answer more questions to a swarm of reporters.

Outside court Mr. Arrieta’s family’s lawyer, Juan Gonzalo Ospina Serrano, expressed hope that “Thai legal system will be forceful, and that the truth can be heard”. “We hope that the family can close this painful stage of their life and that they can begin their mourning,” he said.

Mr. Sancho has been in pre-trial prison in Thailand since August, when authorities claimed he confessed to the crime.

Victim’s Family not Perusing Death Penalty

Thai law punishes premeditated murder with the death penalty. However, Arrieta’s family earlier stated that they would not pursue the death sentence. Sancho has agreed to hiding Mr Arrieta’s dismembered body, but he rejects the second accusation of shredding the Colombian’s passport.

Apichart Srinual, Sancho’s lawyer, acknowledged that his client would appear in court but declined to respond to questions. The Thai public prosecutor who filed the charge against Sancho likewise also declined to talk with the media.

The trial is likely to stretch until mid-May, numerous witnesses are scheduled to appear in court.

According to Spanish media, Sancho and Arrieta linked on Instagram in 2022, with Sancho visiting Thailand as a tourist on July 31 and meeting the surgeon. In early August, police discovered body pieces suspected to be Arrieta’s at a garbage dump in Koh Pha Ngan.

CCTV footage showed Sancho and the victim riding a motorcycle together just before the remains were found. In August, police stated that Sancho’s motivation for the murder was unclear.

Koh Pha Ngan is well-known for its beautiful sandy beaches, which attract hundreds of backpackers to its notoriously rowdy “full moon” parties. Another Spaniard, Artur Segarra, was convicted in 2017 of murdering a businessman in Bangkok and throwing his fragmented body parts into the Chao Phraya River.

Death Penalty “Lethal Injection” in Thailand

Thailand has the death sentence for certain felonies, including murder, drug trafficking, and crimes against the monarchy. It is carried out via lethal injection at the Bang Kwang Central Prison.

Although a few inmates are killed each year, there is an ongoing discussion about removing the death penalty. Human rights organizations have condemned it as barbaric and a violation of the right to life.

Supporters claim that it deters serious crimes and brings justice to victims’ families. Despite requests for abolition, Thailand’s government has maintained the death penalty as part of its criminal justice system.