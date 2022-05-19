Warriors Vs. Mavericks, Guardians Vs. Reds: Expert Predictions

Warriors vs. Mavericks, Guardians vs. Reds: This Wednesday, every major sport is in action, but which games are generating the most betting interest?

Five factors are identified in the PRO Report – sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge, and expert picks – to make sure certain plays stand out from the rest.

There is a side and a total in today’s report for the NBA contest, along with a side and total for the MLB game.

Game #1 – Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET

Bettor’s interest is skewed toward the Warriors as they prepare to host the Mavs in the Western Conference Finals.

In most spots, even though Golden State opened as a five-and-a-half-point favorite, the action has come in sharply on them. Bettors with big stakes have also become interested in their chances. The Warriors received 82 percent of the total handle as of this writing, while 65 percent of spread bets were placed on them.

A Warriors-themed Action Network PRO system is also available. “Playoffs: More Money on Favorites” seeks out bets with a positive delta between their money and bet percentages, and has a 61 percent win percentage with a 19 percent ROI.

Last but not least, one top NBA betting expert from The Action Network is backing the Warriors, giving it four total signals.

Experts are interested in betting on the under for the total. At most books, the opening total dropped from 215 to 214.5 after sharp betting action. A lot of money is also betting on the under. Only 33 percent of all wagers have been placed on the under, but 54 percent of the total handle has been placed on the under. Furthermore, one leading NBA betting expert from The Action Network is on the under to give it three positive signals. Mavericks vs. Warriors PRO Report Picks Warriors -5.5 | Under 214.5 Points (Both -110 on BetMGM) Game #2 – Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET After losing the opener of a two-game series in Cleveland, expert bettors once again backed the Guardians. Observers have tracked sharp action coming in on the Guardians, who opened as a -120 home favorite but are now priced at -129. Additionally, the hosts bring in a great deal of money. The Cleveland Browns have seen 77 percent of all moneyline bets to 99 percent of all moneyline handle as of this writing.

In addition, there is an Action Network PRO system that triggers the Guardians based on average AL teams against average NL teams. Based on that system, which is used to pick American league sides with win percentages between 47 and 54 percent, there is a historical win rate of 63 percent and a return on investment of 10 percent. Taking all of that into consideration, one MLB betting expert from The Action Network is backing the Reds tonight. Guardians vs. Reds PRO Report Pick Cleveland Guardians Moneyline (-129) Game #3 – Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET There have been some interesting movements in the total here, which is of interest to experts. Our market action has been focused on the over, which was initially at 8.5 runs but has now dropped to eight runs at most shops. It still has a +100 price, though. The over is also being supported by big money bettors as 86 percent of the total handle and 49 percent of all bets is on the over.