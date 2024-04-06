Connect with us

The Iowa vs. UConn Final 4 Game Can Be Viewed Online At The Following Link:
1 hour ago

The Iowa vs. UConn Final 4 Game Can Be Viewed Online At The Following Link:

(CTN News) – The women’s NCAA tournament continues with the Final Four on Friday. South Carolina, Iowa, NC State, and UConn are the four teams left in the women’s NCAA tournament after nearly three weeks of competition.

Is your bracket doing well these days? South Carolina vs. NC State will kick off the Final Four on Friday, followed by Iowa vs. UConn at 9:30 p.m. Central Time on ESPN.

Let’s find out which teams will contest the National Championship. This article provides information on how to watch Iowa vs. UConn on Friday, as well as the rest of the NCAA tournament schedule and March Madness odds.

Iowa vs. UConn: How to watch:

Friday, April 5, 2019

Date and time: 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time

ESPN is the TV channel

Streaming: Sling Orange and Blue

What is the date of the women’s Final Four?

The final round of the women’s NCAA tournament will be played this Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Schedule for the March Madness Final Four:

The 5th of April

  • South Carolina vs. NC State: 7 p.m. ET

  • (3) UConn vs. (1) Iowa: 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Channel for March Madness:

There will be a live broadcast of the Final Four games of the women’s tournament on ESPN. Several television networks will broadcast the women’s NCAA tournament, including ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESP News.

In addition to CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV, the men’s NCAA March Madness tournament will be televised live across these channels. The following channels are recommended if you do not have access to all of them:

  • We recommend an old fashioned TV antenna for live local channels like CBS or ABC, or signing up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which includes CBS coverage live.

  • As of right now, HBO’s Max is still offering its sports add-on (B/R Sports) free to all Max subscribers. This includes access to games on TBS, TNT and truTV.

  • Some live TV streaming services offer all the channels you’ll need to keep up with March Madness, including DirecTV, Sling’s Orange & Blue plan, and YouTube TV.

