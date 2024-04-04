Connect with us

Stefon Diggs Traded To The Texans For A 2025 Second-Round Pick
Suns' Devin Booker Scored 52 Points Against The Pelicans 124-111

Carson Wentz Finds Another Position As a Backup Quarterback

Defeating Duke, NC State Advances To The Men's Final Four

Babar Azam Reappoints as Pakistan’s white-ball Captain: PCB

Japan Awarded 3-0 Victory as North Korea Forfeits World Cup Qualifier

Kim Mulkey Doesn't Want To Read Her Career Profile In The Washington Post

Barnes' Brace Caps Newcastle's Comeback Victory Over West Ham

Braves Beat Phillies 9-3 In Eighth Inning To Begin Defense Of NL East Title

UConn Announces New Programs, Facilities, And Campus Expansions In Hartford 

Opening Day Saw The Yankees Defeat The Astros In A Thrilling Comeback

Cricket Betting on 1xBet: A Deep Dive into Odds and Markets

Panthers Sign Jadeveon Clowney To a 2-Year, $20 Million Deal

Sale Of Minnesota Timberwolves To Alex Rodriguez And Marc Lore Fails

Free Agent Dak Prescott's Top 7 Landing Spots In 2025: Dallas Cowboys

Shohei Ohtani Says He Never Bets On Sports, But Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Lied

Donte DiVincenzo Hits Record 11 Tries As Knicks Beat Pistons

In Response To NFLPA Objections, The NFL Bans 'Hip-Drop' Tackles

Lakers Defeat Pacers 150-145 Behind Anthony Davis' 36 Points

Duke Rallies From 16-Point Deficit To Beat Ohio State 75-63 Thanks To Richardson

(CTN News) – In an announcement Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills announced that wide receiver Stefon Diggs had been traded to the Houston Texans.

In exchange for Stefon Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round draft pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick (via the Buffalo Bills), the Bills will receive a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings).

As a four-time Pro Bowler, Stefon Diggs led the NFL with 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns last season (the seventh-most in the NFL), totaling 107 receptions.

There is no doubt that the 30-year-old will make a significant contribution to a Houston offense that is already very potent.

There were a number of noteworthy performances this season for the Texans, including the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud who led the team in yards per game (342.4) and passing yards per game (245.5).

During the regular season, he was able to throw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions while leading the Houston Texans to the postseason after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stefon Diggs will be accompanied by rising star receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell, who will provide a strong complement to Stefon Diggs.

As part of the trade with the Cincinnati Bengals in March, the Texans were also able to add veteran running back Joe Mixon.

