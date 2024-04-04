Stefon Diggs Traded To The Texans For A 2025 Second-Round Pick

(CTN News) – In an announcement Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills announced that wide receiver Stefon Diggs had been traded to the Houston Texans.

In exchange for Stefon Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round draft pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick (via the Buffalo Bills), the Bills will receive a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings).

As a four-time Pro Bowler, Stefon Diggs led the NFL with 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns last season (the seventh-most in the NFL), totaling 107 receptions.

There is no doubt that the 30-year-old will make a significant contribution to a Houston offense that is already very potent.

There were a number of noteworthy performances this season for the Texans, including the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud who led the team in yards per game (342.4) and passing yards per game (245.5).

During the regular season, he was able to throw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions while leading the Houston Texans to the postseason after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stefon Diggs will be accompanied by rising star receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell, who will provide a strong complement to Stefon Diggs.

As part of the trade with the Cincinnati Bengals in March, the Texans were also able to add veteran running back Joe Mixon.

