Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaked an Uncensored Photo Link!

(CTN News) – Unedited video of the Wisconsin volleyball team leaked: The UW-Madison Police Department has been investigating “multiple crimes” following the unauthorized dissemination of personal photos and videos by volleyball team members on the internet. The University of Wisconsin released a statement on the matter.



According to UW Athletics, “private photos and videos of UW volleyball student-athletes are being circulated digitally in spite of never having been intended for public viewing.”

This unauthorized sharing constitutes a significant and wrongful invasion of student-athlete privacy, including a possible violation of university laws and criminal legislation.”

According to University of Wisconsin reports, upon discovering the circulation of these images, members of the Wisconsin volleyball team quickly contacted the university police.

