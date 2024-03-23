Connect with us

Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaked an Uncensored Photo Link!
Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaked an Uncensored Photo Link!

Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaked an Uncensored Photo Link!

(CTN News) – Unedited video of the Wisconsin volleyball team leaked: The UW-Madison Police Department has been investigating “multiple crimes” following the unauthorized dissemination of personal photos and videos by volleyball team members on the internet. The University of Wisconsin released a statement on the matter.

Links: Wisconsin volleyball team leaked unedited Link: Wisconsin volleyball team leaked unedited (with link): Private photos of the Wisconsin volleyball team leaked online, prompting an investigation into ‘multiple crimes.’

According to UW Athletics, “private photos and videos of UW volleyball student-athletes are being circulated digitally in spite of never having been intended for public viewing.”

This unauthorized sharing constitutes a significant and wrongful invasion of student-athlete privacy, including a possible violation of university laws and criminal legislation.”

According to University of Wisconsin reports, upon discovering the circulation of these images, members of the Wisconsin volleyball team quickly contacted the university police.

According to the statement, the UWPD is investigating several crimes, including sharing private photos without permission. However, the volleyball student-athletes are not being investigated for wrongdoing in this case.

Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaked Photos Deleted

Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaked an Uncensored Photo Link!

Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes, so we offer them the appropriate resources and services. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, most content, originally posted without players’ consent, has been removed from the website. According to a photo received by the Sentinel, several players were seen having their sports bras removed during the team’s private celebration following their Big Ten title victory.

Coach Kelly Sheffield oversees Wisconsin’s volleyball team, one of the university’s most successful volleyball programs. UW has achieved remarkable success, reaching the Final Four in three of the last four years and making it to the final match three times within the past decade.

