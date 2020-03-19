Seven Thai Swim 82-Kilometers to Raise Awareness to Marine Ecosystem

Seven swimmers have begun an 82-kilometre ocean swim over 18 days to increase public awareness of the environment and marine ecosystems. Actor and singer Phakhin “Tono” Khamwilaisak was one of the seven swimmers.

The swimmers are also raising money to buy equipment for hospitals treating rare marine animals. The campaign has a Facebook page, “Kebruk“. Donations can be made via Siam Commercial Bank or by SMS.

Marine and Coastal Resources Department director-general Sophon Thongdee and Surat Thani governor Witchawut Jinto presided over the launch of the “One Man & the Sea’’ campaign at a pier in Don Sak district of Surat Thani province on Thursday.

The seven swimmers will stroke their way from the pier to Koh Samui. Staging at 12 islands, for a distance of 82 kilometres over 18 days, completing the marathon on April 5.

The campaign is aimed at raising public awareness about the significance of the marine ecosystems. And above all the need to stop the dumping of garbage into the seas.

Many celebrities wanted to be Ecosystem swimmers

The seven-member team, who are accompanied by a coach, swam to Koh Likan, a distance of 1.6 kilometres, on Thursday morning. It took them about 30 minutes.

In the afternoon they were to swim to Koh Nok Phao, another 6.4 kilometres, and overnight on the island, having completed a total of 8 kilometres. On the first day of the campaign, donations quickly reached 1.3 million baht.

Before entering the water, 33-year-old “Tono” said he was excited to see pink dolphins swimming near Don Sak pier.

Almost 100 celebrities had earlier shown interest in taking part. The mass swim was cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus, he said.

Marine ecosystems are the largest of Earth’s marine ecosystems. Ocean ecosystems are distinguished by waters that have a high salt content. These systems also contrast with freshwater ecosystems, which have a lower salt content.

Over fishing, pollution and habitat fragmentation are wearing down the health of our oceans. Add to that ocean acidification. A process caused by increased carbon emissions that can degrade coral reefs. It also corrodes the shells of sea creatures.