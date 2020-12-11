SCG Muang Thong United Held to a 3-3 Draw With PT Prachuap

SCG Muang Thong United’s winless league run continued when they were held to a 3-3 draw by PT Prachuap on Friday night. In a see-saw Thai League 1 match at SCG Stadium, Muang Thong’s Derley and Prachuap’s William Henrique each scored twice.

Prachuap’s Willen Mota made it 3-2 with seven minutes to go after teamate Saranyu Intarach was sent off in the 75th minute. But Sardor Mirzayev earned a point for the Kirins with a 87th minute strike.

Derley opened the scoring after 13 minutes only for William to equalise in the 36th minute.

In the second half, the Killer Wasps took the lead through William in the 55th minute and Derley equalised from the spot after 70 minutes.

Muang Thong have now gone four games with out a win in the league although they beat BG Pathum United in the last-32 round of the FA Cup last week.

Entry into AFC Champions League

Meanwhile, Port need a point against Ratchaburi on Sunday for a direct entry to the AFC Champions League.

At the halfway mark of the season, the top two teams earn spots in the ACL group stage while the third- and fourth-placed sides get berths in the play-offs of the continental club championship.

With two games remaining in the first half of the season, Port are second on 31 points, five ahead of third-ranked Ratchaburi.

Port are four points behind leaders BG Pathum United who host Suphanburi today. Port are clear favourites at PAT Stadium as they have won nine successive games in all competitions since Sarawut Treephan was appointed their coach in September.

“It may not be an easy game because Ratchburi are dangerous on the counter-attack,” Sarawut told a press conference yesterday. “Although we need a point to get a place in the AFC Champions League, we want three points.”

Ratchaburi coach Somchai Maiwilai said Port are the form team and very strong at home but his men are motivated by the chance to play in the ACL. – Bangkok Post