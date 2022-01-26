Ryan Poles to Become New General Manager of the Chicago Bears

According to multiple media reports, former Kansas City Chiefs player personnel executive Ryan Poles will become the new general manager of the Chicago Bears. The former offensive lineman and graduate assistant at Boston College will replace Ryan Pace, who was fired on January 10th.

Originally from Canandaigua, New York, Poles attended Boston College and played for Tom O’Brien and Jeff Jagodzinski. In 2008, Poles was an undrafted free agent with the Bears, where he was a member of their practice squad. In 2008, he became a graduate assistant on Jagodzinski’s staff at Boston College after leaving the NFL for a short time.

And so it comes full circle: Ryan Poles signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent coming out of Boston College. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2022

His journey to the NFL accelerated after Scott Pioli hired him as an assistant scout under the general manager in 2009. Poles then became assistant director of player personnel in 2018, assistant director of player personnel in 2021, and director of player personnel in 2022.