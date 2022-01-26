Connect with us

Ryan Poles to Become New General Manager of the Chicago Bears
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ryan Poles

According to multiple media reports, former Kansas City Chiefs player personnel executive Ryan Poles will become the new general manager of the Chicago Bears. The former offensive lineman and graduate assistant at Boston College will replace Ryan Pace, who was fired on January 10th.

Originally from Canandaigua, New York, Poles attended Boston College and played for Tom O’Brien and Jeff Jagodzinski. In 2008, Poles was an undrafted free agent with the Bears, where he was a member of their practice squad. In 2008, he became a graduate assistant on Jagodzinski’s staff at Boston College after leaving the NFL for a short time.

His journey to the NFL accelerated after Scott Pioli hired him as an assistant scout under the general manager in 2009. Poles then became assistant director of player personnel in 2018, assistant director of player personnel in 2021, and director of player personnel in 2022.

As a first-time general manager, Poles has some big decisions to make, as the Bears are currently without a head coach. Matt Nagy was fired by the Bears after four seasons in which he went 34-31. Brian Flores, a Boston College alum who was surprisingly released by the Miami Dolphins at the conclusion of the 2021 season, is one name to watch out for in Chicago.

Here’s how Bears fans are reacting to Poles’ hiring:

Poles is the new general manager of the Chicago Bears. People upload their tweets to congratulate him. One user wrote: This isn’t a good hire by the Bears. This is an incredible hire by the Bears. This franchise is in GREAT hands with Ryan Poles leading the way going forward. Check More Tweets.

