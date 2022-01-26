Sports
Rafael Nadal on Taking Tablets During the QF of the Australian Open
Rafael Nadal became the seventh man to reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open when he beat 14th seed Denis Shapovalov in a five-set thriller on Tuesday.
After losing to his Canadian opponent 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in four hours and seven minutes, the Spaniard moved on to the next round and maintained his hopes of winning a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam.
It was revealed after the match that Rafael Nadal had been suffering from stomach issues during the match, adding that he was completely exhausted after an intense and intense match that went to the wire.
Must Read: Kardiac Kansas Wins Another Thriller, this Time Against No. 13 Texas Tech
Rafael Nadal reveals he had stomach issues
After his match, Rafael Nadal told former Australian Open champion, Jim Courier, “I started feeling not very well in my stomach.” He added that he was given some tablets and the physio checked his blood pressure before confirming everything was fine. Courier asked Nadal if his condition improved after taking the tablets, and the Spaniard replied, “So-so.”
“For me, it’s everything to be able to play one more time here.”
For us, it’s an honour @RafaelNadal #AusOpen • #AO2022 • #AOinterview pic.twitter.com/Eu0qEii2e0
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2022
The humble Nadal took the time to thank his 22-year-old Canadian opponent after the match. The 35-year-old said, “I served great in the fifth. He served a lot, especially on the second serve.” Shapovalov made it difficult for the 20-time Grand Slam winner to win the match after losing the first two sets convincingly.