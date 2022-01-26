Rafael Nadal on Taking Tablets During the QF of the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal became the seventh man to reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open when he beat 14th seed Denis Shapovalov in a five-set thriller on Tuesday.

After losing to his Canadian opponent 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in four hours and seven minutes, the Spaniard moved on to the next round and maintained his hopes of winning a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam.

It was revealed after the match that Rafael Nadal had been suffering from stomach issues during the match, adding that he was completely exhausted after an intense and intense match that went to the wire.

Rafael Nadal reveals he had stomach issues

After his match, Rafael Nadal told former Australian Open champion, Jim Courier, “I started feeling not very well in my stomach.” He added that he was given some tablets and the physio checked his blood pressure before confirming everything was fine. Courier asked Nadal if his condition improved after taking the tablets, and the Spaniard replied, “So-so.”

In regards to the match, Nadal said he felt exhausted after a grueling quarter-final match against Denis Shapovalov. “Honestly, I was completely destroyed after that,” said the 35-year-old in his post-match interview. “To be in the semi-finals is amazing to me.” The Spaniard will now face either seventh seed Matteo Berrettini or Gael Monfils on Thursday.