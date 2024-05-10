(CTN News) – Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, has been selected to represent the state of Florida at the Republican National Convention as a delegate from the state of Florida.

The decision was taken in accordance with the announcement that was made by the chairman of the state party in accordance with the announcement.

Evan Power, who is 18 years old, has just announced that he will be one of 41 at-large delegates from the state of Florida that will represent Florida at the national convention that is scheduled to take place in July.

In the upcoming federal election, which is scheduled for November, the Republican Party will formally nominate his father as its candidate for president in the upcoming election. During this convention, there will be nominations Barron Trump that will take place as part of this process.

Barron Trump was first reported as a potential delegate to the Democratic National Convention by NBC News, which was the first news agency to report his selection.

Barron Trump celebrated his 18th birthday in March and will eventually obtain his high school diploma the following week, despite the fact that he has remained mainly concealed from public view.

Known as Barron Trump, he is Donald Trump’s son.

Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York has been halted due to the fact that the allegations are false. The judge presiding over the case decided not to set a date for the case.

The purpose of this decision was to make it possible for President Trump to be able to attend the graduation of his son on May 17.

It has been announced that Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of President Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., will make the trip from Florida to attend the conference, which will be held in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18 this year. It is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee during the conference.

“As part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention, we are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together,” Power wrote in an email addressed to media representatives.

As Donald Trump was sitting in the White House, his eldest daughter, Ivanka, offered her father some advice and guidance for the duration of his time in office.

However, since her father has distanced himself from her and indicated that she will not be participating in her father’s bid for the presidency in 2024, she has distanced herself from him. It is clear that her behavior has changed significantly from what it was previously.

Since her husband left office, Melania Trump has maintained a low profile. However, as the campaign heats up, it is thought that she may begin to make more frequent appearances in public. Melania Barron Trump has been on the sidelines since her husband left office.

