Chelsea Pummels Norwich 7-0 for Premier League Lead
Chelsea ensured their stay at the top of the Premier League for another week with a hat-trick from Mason Mount in a 7-0 victory over Norwich at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had injury problems with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both missing the match. However, despite the absentees, Chelsea raced out to take an early advantage with a goal from Mason Mount.

The Blues were hardly tested and the goals against Norwich continued to mount as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James sent them into the break with a three-goal lead.

Mason Mount grabbed his third of the game to put the exclamation mark on his and Chelsea’s afternoon by completing his first hat-trick for Chelsea.

Victory means Chelsea will stay top for another week in the Premier League, extending their lead over second-placed Liverpool to four points. Chelsea’s win comes ahead of the Super Sunday clash with Manchester United.

Ronaldo and Salah will go head to head for the right to be billed as the Premier League’s top dog when Manchester United faces off against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Norwich’s troubles continue. They remain bottom of the League after a humiliating afternoon at Stamford Bridge as their wait for a win continues.

