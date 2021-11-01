Pittsburgh Steelers Defeat Cleveland Browns 15-10

The Cleveland Browns endured another painful loss as the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 15-10 eight weeks into their 2021 NFL regular season.

NFL Sportscasters said we just can’t count the number of plays that the Browns made mistakes on in this grind-em-out game, on Halloween day.

Both the Steelers and the Browns both had a while to get ready for the game. The Steelers (3-3) had a break in Week 7. The Browns (4-3) last played Oct. 21, since their Week 7 game. Th Browns won, beating Denver 17-14 with backup quarterback Case Keenum substituting for the injured Baker Mayfield.

The Pittsburgh Steelers who have won two straight after a 1-3 start came through the day in the Browns-Steelers game, despite player injuries.

Former Cleveland, linebacker Joe Schobert, now a Pitsberg Steeler forces a wide receiver, Jarvis Landry, to fumble after a 12-yard gain. Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt recovered the ball at their own 20. Steelers lead 15-10 with 6:04 left in the gam.

The Steelers also tried some trickery on a 28-yard field goal attempt. However, instead of kicker Chris Boswell attempting a field goal, he attempted a pass that sailed out the back of the Browns’ end zone. Boswell also took a serious hit from the Browns’ defensive lineman Jordan Elliott and eventually limped off the field.

