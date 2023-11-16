PCB Announces The New Captains For Both T20I Cricket And Test Cricket

(CTN News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the names of the new captains of the T20I and Test formats on Wednesday following the resignation of Babar Azam on the same day.

With Shan Masood as the new Test captain and Shaheen Afridi taking on the responsibilities of the shorter format, the left-handed batter Shan Masood has been announced as the new Test captain.

The PCB has announced in a press release that Shan will serve as captain of the team until the end of the ICC Test World Championship that will take place in 2023-25. As the new captain, Shan will be responsible for leading the team in a three-match Test series against Australia in Australia that begins on the 14th of December, which is Shan’s first assignment as captain.

In the T20I format, Shaheen Shah will serve as the captain of the Pakistan Men’s Team, whose first assignment will be to lead the team to a five-match series in New Zealand, beginning on 12 January. A total of 64 wickets have been taken by Shaheen in 52 T20I matches. During his two years as of Lahore Qalandars in the HBL PSL, he assisted the team in winning two tournaments. In the past two years, he has won the tournament twice.”

After the PCB offered him the opportunity to remain Test captain, Azam resigned from the position through a post on social media. In the meeting, the 29-year-old informed the board that he would be resigning from all formats of sports.

Under Babar’s leadership, the Green Shirts have yet to win an ICC or Asia Cup title under his management, despite his appointment as white-ball captain in 2019 and test captain in 2020.

While the Pakistani team went into the World Cup ranked as the top side in the world, they were unable to prove their mettle and crashed out of the tournament at the end of the first round.

In the mega event, Pakistan’s team did not only lost four consecutive matches but also lost five matches overall and was placed fifth overall, which was a first in the history of the nation.

It must be said that Babar’s performance as a batsman was not up to his standards, as the right-handed batter only managed to score 320 runs in 9 World Cup matches at an average of 40.00, with a strike rate of 82.90 out of 100.

As a matter of fact, the World Cup 2023 was Azam’s fifth tournament as a captain, following the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup, and the 2022 and 2023 Asia Cup where the team failed to win any silverware.

