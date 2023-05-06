PAKISTAN SUCCESSES OVER NEW ZEALAND UNDER BABAR AZAM’S HEROIC CENTURY

(CTN News) – In the fourth ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Pakistani team could not have been more dominant, resulting in a win that propels them to the top of the ICC ODI Team Rankings due to their resounding victory over New Zealand.

After winning the toss, New Zealand captain Tom Latham decided to bowl first after winning the toss in the match held at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Wellington.

In spite of this, Pakistan displayed their batting prowess and amassed a formidable total, largely due to the outstanding century that was scored by their captain, Babar Azam, in the last innings.

There was nothing short of a spectacular innings from Babar, as he unleashed a multitude of strokes that allowed him to accumulate 10 boundaries en route to his impressive score of 107 off 117 deliveries, which was an impressive score.

It should also be noted that Salman Ali Agha also made a valuable contribution to the home team’s total by scoring 58 runs off 46 deliveries for a brisk half-century, including four boundaries and two sixes as he scored his second half-century in the format.

Although their skipper, Tom Latham, scored a commendable half-century, New Zealand were unable to chase down Pakistan’s target of 202 runs despite a commendable half-century from the captain.

Consequently, they were defeated for the fourth consecutive time in the ongoing five-match series against Pakistan.

With a well-fought 60 off 76 balls, Latham emerged as the top scorer for the visiting Team, as he hit five boundaries in his innings of 60 off 76 balls. It was not enough to avert the defeat of the Pakistani team against whom they were unable to come out on top.

Pakistan has now risen to the top of the ICC ODI Team Rankings after this impressive victory in the third Test against India, which showcases their prowess and confirms their position as one of the greatest powers in the world of cricket.

