Connect with us

Sports

PAKISTAN SUCCESSES OVER NEW ZEALAND UNDER BABAR AZAM'S HEROIC CENTURY
Advertisement

Sports

Suns' Kevin Durant Trade Can Be Salvaged After Rarly Playoff Exit

Sports

IPL Points Table 2023 - IPL Standings & Team Rankings After KKR vs RR Match

Sports

The Europa League Record Of Sevilla? How Do They Fare?

Sports

Anthony Davis' Concussion Evaluation Is The Biggest NBA Storyline

Sports

The Intersection of Race and Gender in College Sports: Breaking Down Barriers and Promoting Diversity

Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs Win 2-1 Over Florida Panthers In Game 4 To Avoid Elimination

Sports

Knicks Beat The Heat In Game 5 To Avoid Elimination

Sports

SEMIFINALS OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FEATURE FOUR FINANCIAL HEAVYWEIGHTS

Sports News

Thailand Defeats Australia to Win the LPGA International Crown Championship

Sports

'Kraken' Rides 2nd Period Outburst To Beat 'Stars' 7-2

Sports

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Stream: Premier League Predictions, Time, News, Odds

Sports

The Most Buzzworthy NFL Free Agent Deals of 2023: What You Need to Know

Sports

UFC Bantamweight Champion Sterling Wins Over Cejudo

Sports

Watch 2023 WWE Backlash Live Online, Start Time, Cards, Matches, How To Watch

Sports

Celtics Should Never Lose To 76ers, Eddie House Says

Sports

The Stars Beat Seattle 1-1 In The Kraken Series

Sports

Win Like A Pro In This Year's Kentucky Derby

Sports

Pakistan Triumph Over The Kiwis In An ODI To Seal a Series Victory

Sports

No Villanova Wildcats! Josh Hart Warning Scott Foster About Kyle Lowry, Former Wildcat

Sports

PAKISTAN SUCCESSES OVER NEW ZEALAND UNDER BABAR AZAM’S HEROIC CENTURY

Published

1 week ago

on

PAKISTAN SUCCESSES OVER NEW ZEALAND UNDER BABAR AZAM'S HEROIC CENTURY

(CTN News) – In the fourth ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Pakistani team could not have been more dominant, resulting in a win that propels them to the top of the ICC ODI Team Rankings due to their resounding victory over New Zealand.

After winning the toss, New Zealand captain Tom Latham decided to bowl first after winning the toss in the match held at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Wellington.

In spite of this, Pakistan displayed their batting prowess and amassed a formidable total, largely due to the outstanding century that was scored by their captain, Babar Azam, in the last innings.

There was nothing short of a spectacular innings from Babar, as he unleashed a multitude of strokes that allowed him to accumulate 10 boundaries en route to his impressive score of 107 off 117 deliveries, which was an impressive score.

It should also be noted that Salman Ali Agha also made a valuable contribution to the home team’s total by scoring 58 runs off 46 deliveries for a brisk half-century, including four boundaries and two sixes as he scored his second half-century in the format.

Although their skipper, Tom Latham, scored a commendable half-century, New Zealand were unable to chase down Pakistan’s target of 202 runs despite a commendable half-century from the captain.

Consequently, they were defeated for the fourth consecutive time in the ongoing five-match series against Pakistan.

With a well-fought 60 off 76 balls, Latham emerged as the top scorer for the visiting Team, as he hit five boundaries in his innings of 60 off 76 balls. It was not enough to avert the defeat of the Pakistani team against whom they were unable to come out on top.

Pakistan has now risen to the top of the ICC ODI Team Rankings after this impressive victory in the third Test against India, which showcases their prowess and confirms their position as one of the greatest powers in the world of cricket.

SEE ALSO:

The Stars Beat Seattle 1-1 In The Kraken Series

No Villanova Wildcats! Josh Hart Warning Scott Foster About Kyle Lowry, Former Wildcat

Which WWE Free Agents Will Be Available After The 2023 WWE Draft? Find Out
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs