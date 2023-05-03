Which WWE Free Agents Will Be Available After The 2023 WWE Draft? Find Out

(CTN News) – In addition to the 2023 WWE Draft ending, the superstar shakeup was filled with lots of surprises and drama as well.

As many as 40 drafts have been conducted during the television time of both RAW and SmackDown, as well as some that have been conducted exclusively after the show has ceased to air.

In addition to the new talents from NXT, some of them have also been added to the red and blue brands as Free Agents.

During the reign of Vince McMahon, the concept of a Free Agent was not often used. During the reign of Triple-H, however, this has changed significantly.

The following is a detailed explanation of what free agents are and what they do? As part of the WWE Draft in 2023, who will be the free agents?

Free Agent – what does it really mean?

The WWE Draft is a once-a-year event that moves WWE superstars from Raw to SmackDown once each year. For the first time, this year’s draft was held over the course of two days, April 28th and March 1st.

WWE released two lists of superstars who are eligible for Day 1 of the WWE Draft, as well as Day 2 of the WWE Draft before the event officially began.

The Raw and SmackDown officials will be making their choice from among the available superstars to choose from. Ultimately, some may not be able to make the roster and may end up on the outside looking in.

The people who are free agents are called free agents. It is their liberty to appear on both shows and compete with stars from either brand regardless of which brand they belong to.

In the wake of the 2023 WWE Draft, who will be the free agents?

After the two-day draft, WWE announced several superstars as free agents.

On the April 28th episode of SmackDown, superstars such as Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and Von Wagner were declared free agents after Day 1 of the draft.

In anticipation of Day 2 of the Draft, Triple-H announced that Brock Lesnar will not be participating in the Draft because he has “renegotiated his status as a free agent” and will appear on Raw and Smackdown.

In the wake of Raw ending, released a list of stars drafted to either brand and free agents who are no longer restricted to one brand.

