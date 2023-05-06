The Stars Beat Seattle 1-1 In The Kraken Series

(CTN News) – Despite losing the first game of their series to Seattle, the Dallas Stars got even in their second game back.

“Everyone did well,” said coach Pete DeBoer. In Game 1, Joe Pavelski played great. Tonight, we had no passengers.”

Since returning from concussion protocol, Pavelski has scored five goals in two games, getting an assist from Wyatt Johnston, his 19-year-old rookie housemate. Tyler Seguin also scored and assisted for the Stars in their 4-2 win over the Kraken on Thursday night.

Pavelski’s family has had a weird few weeks, Johnston said. “I’m just trying to learn from Joe. It’s very impressive what he’s done in these two games.”

The Stars lost Game 1 5-4 in overtime due to Pavelski’s four goals. This was the forward’s first game since he banged his head against Minnesota in the series opener. The 17th.

As they did in the first round against Minnesota, the Stars bounced back from an overtime loss at home to even the series.

In Seattle, Game 3 will be played on Sunday night.

Connection to sports

Get the latest sports news and updates from your favorite North Texas teams.

At no point did we get to our game long enough,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “I knew the first couple of shifts would be a momentum push by them……. We didn’t generate much.”

The Stars were led by Jake Oettinger’s 25 saves. 33 shots were stopped by Philipp Grubauer.

Tye Kartye got the Kraken within 2-1 before Pavelski’s latest goal when he took a pass off the boards from Vince Dunn and got the shot past Miro Heiskanen.

Also scoring for the Kraken was Jordan Eberle.

A power-play goal was set up by Johnston when he whiffed at the puck and whipped it around to Grubauer’s laid-out stick. Due to Pavelski’s rebound with 3:03 left in the middle period, the Stars went up 3-1.

Assisting on his goal was pretty cool, Johnston said. A cool moment.”

As a result of Johnston’s second playoff goal, the team gained a 1-0 lead in the second period. It was a tie for the most goals by a rookie in the NHL during the regular season.

The shot was taken by Colin Miller after he had received a cross-ice pass from Max Domi in the opposite circle. As Grubauer’s puck ricocheted off his chest, Johnston knocked in his own rebound.

After skating around the net, Dadonov sent the puck sliding across the line – and then over it – for a 2-0 lead and the middle of their three goals in the second period.

Dunn said they pressed hard and played much more together than we did. “I believe we made the game more difficult than it needed to be for each other.”

With his fifth goal of the postseason, his first at even strength, Seguin put the Stars up 4-1 midway through the third period. In 2011, as a 19-year-old rookie for Boston, the veteran center became the first Dallas player to win a Stanley Cup.

In his career, Pavelski has scored 69 playoff goals among U.S.-born players. With 72 points, Alex Ovechkin ranks third among active players, followed by Sidney Crosby with 71 points. … Jamie Dixon and Jamie Oleksiak got holding penalties after being tangled up in the corner by the former teammates.

Two years ago, the Kraken selected Oleksiak, a first-round pick by the Stars in 2011, in the expansion draft.

SEE ALSO:

Win Like A Pro In This Year’s Kentucky Derby