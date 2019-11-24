Connect with us

Sports

Mourinho Era at Tottenham Begins with 3-2 Away Win at West Ham
Advertisement

Sports

Ideal Candidate to Replace Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham’s Manager

Regional News Sports

World Anti-Doping Agency Suspends Thailand Operations

Sports

Thailand and Vietnam Held Goalless at 2022 World Cup Qualifier

Sports

Horse Racing Tricks of the Trade at Royal Bangkok Sports Club

Sports

Health and Fitness Expo Set to Kick Off in Phuket in 2020

Sports Tourism

Tour De France Comes to Khao Lak in Phang Nga

Chiang Rai News Sports

Chiang Rai United Crowned Thai League Title One Champions

Sports

Chiang Rai United Vows to Fight till the Last Day

Sports

Super Welterweight Boxer Patrick Day Dies After Knockout

Sports

Mourinho Era at Tottenham Begins with 3-2 Away Win at West Ham

Published

12 seconds ago

on

The Jose Mourinho era at Tottenham Hotspur began with a 3-2 Premier League victory over West Ham United at London Stadium on Saturday.

Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura put the visitors ahead 2-0 in the first half and Harry Kane added a third goal four minutes after the break. West Ham replied in the 73rd minute and again just seconds before the end of seven minutes of injury time.

It was the first away win in 13 league matches for Tottenham, who sacked Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week and brought in “the Special One” for his third tour of duty with a Premiership side. West Ham are now win-less in their last eight matches.

Tottenham now have 17 points, bringing them level with Arsenal, who are home to Southampton later on Saturday, and Sheffield United, who host Manchester United on Sunday. West Ham lie 16th with 13 points.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement