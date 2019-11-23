Ideal Candidate to Replace Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham’s Manager

According to the Metro, Tottenham have identified three suitable candidates to take over the managerial position from Mauricio Pochettino. Who seems to be struggling at the moment.

Reports have confirmed that Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Carlo Ancelotti are being considered for the job.

The Dailymail says that Tottenham are planning for Pochettino’s exit but some of them inside the club believe that the Argentine would turn things around after the International break.

Tottenham are languishing at the bottom-half of the table. With only 3 wins from 12 matches in the League they started their season unconvincingly. And their manager seems to be out of ideas. With a top-four finish out of their reach, Pochettino seems to have come to an end of his Tottenham career.

Having led Spurs to four successive top-four finishes in the Premier League, Pochettino now faces a tough fight to save his job.

Even if Pochettino is sacked or leaves by mutual consent, his reputation as one of the top manager’s in Europe will be intact. Regardless of the situation, Pochettino has transformed Tottenham into a fearful team and he guided them to the Champions League final, beating all the odds.

Let’s take a look at who out of the 3 considered candidates would be ideal for the position if Pochettino does not continues.

Eddie Howe

The longest-serving Premier league manager, Howe transformed the fortunes of Bournemouth and was responsible to take the team from League one to the Premier League. Bournemouth achieved their highest position ever in the League in 2016/17 season where they finished the season in 9th position.

A former defender himself, Howe has managed 513 matches in his career and has made the team win 223 times.

At 41, Howe has the potential to succeed at another English club, but whereas Tottenham is concerned, he may not be able to guide them when it comes to European competition due to lack of experience in managing at higher level.

He still has time to establish himself as one of the best coaches and for high-profile teams like Tottenham his exposure may not be suitable.

Julian Nagelsmann

The youngest coach in Bundesliga, Nagelsmann started as an assistant manager of Augsburg’s youth system. After being appointed for the second time as Hoffenheim’s manager in 2016. Nagelsmann worked wonders with the club by helping them secure a Champions League spot for the 2018/19 season.

Right now, with RB Leipzig, they are in 2nd position ahead of champions Bayern Munich.

At 32, though the German has some experience at a higher level, Tottenham cannot take risk. Due to the pressure and competition of Premier League.

If he doesn’t fits well with the quality players at Tottenham, things could go worse for him. It also would not be easy to cope up with the expectations of the fans.

Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti has a career jam-packed with trophies and after managing the likes of; AC Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.The Italian is also not having a comfortable time in Napoli.

At 60, Ancelotti would have immense experience than the other two. His quality to transform a club from its sorrow days has already been proved. When he took over Real Madrid in 2013 and handed them a Champions League trophy.



Verdict

Carlo Ancelotti would be the best choice at the moment ahead of Howe and Nagelsmann. The major factor would be the Italian’s experience and that he knows how to handle clubs with higher status.

Tottenham can hope to finish off their poor season on a high if Ancelotti also takes up Pochettino’s position.