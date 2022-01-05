LSU vs Kansas State Watch Live, TV Channel, Pick, Odds, and Prediction

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the LSU vs Kansas State football teams will face off in the 2022 Texas Bowl.

Next week, Alabama will face Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. On Tuesday, LSU will face Kansas State in the Texas Bowl, a game that should give the winner plenty of momentum going into the 2022 season.

LSU enters the matchup with a 6-6 record. The most recent game was LSU’s 27-24 victory over Texas A&M.

Kansas State enters the game with a 7-5 record. On Nov. 26, Texas defeated K-State 22-17.

Texas Bowl: How to watch LSU vs Kansas State football on TV, live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 4

Location: Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN (broadcast starting on ESPNEWS)

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), and Kelsey Riggs (reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, ESPNEWS is channel 207. On Dish, ESPNEWS is channel 142.

Online live stream: ESPN.com

More Livestream Options:

LSU and Kansas State football Head Coach

LSU football’s interim head coach is Brad Davis.

The head coach of Kansas State football is Chris Klieman.

Texas Bowl prediction, picks

I want the Tigers to play their hearts out for interim coach Brad Davis, whom Kelly has hired as his offensive line coach. With their newfound energy following bowl eligibility, you can be sure that the players will not only want to finish the season strong but also set the tone for a new era under Kelly. Nussmeier’s situation isn’t a big deal here; that storyline was probably already incorporated. I predict a low-scoring, sloppy game, which screams “field goal game.” I also predict the Tigers to cover the money line as well Prediction: LSU

Season Stats

Kansas State Stats LSU 26.3 Avg. Points Scored 27.1 21.1 Avg. Points Allowed 25.3 355.3 Avg. Total Yards 373.7 348.0 Avg. Total Yards Allowed 372.2 14 Giveaways 13 15 Takeaways 13

