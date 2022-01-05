Morbius – Why has the Morbius Release Date been Delayed?

Sony announced on Tuesday, January 4 that they would postpone Morbius until later in the year. The film was supposed to be released on Friday, January 28.

Jared Leto makes his first foray into the superhero realm as Spider-Man villain Michael Morbius, a doctor with a rare blood disease, who seeks a cure at any cost.

As a result of his experiments, he turns into a vampire with a strong thirst for blood, forcing him to become the anti-hero of the story.

In addition to Leto and Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris, Michael Keaton reprises his role as Vulture.

All the information you need about the delay is below.

When has Morbius’ release date been delayed?

The release date for Morbius was originally set for July 10, 2020, but it was moved to July 31, then rescheduled for March 19, 2021.

As if that weren’t enough, Morbius was then delayed until October 8, 2021, then moved to January 28.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has now been rescheduled to April 1, 2022

Why has Morbius’ release date been delayed?

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morbius is once again on its way, and a decision was made to shift the date following an increase in Omicron cases.

Data tracked by Johns Hopkins University shows that over 1 million new cases were reported in the United States on Monday, January 3.

Bloomberg reports that the highest daily case count outside the U.S. before this occurred on May 7, 2021, when 414,000 people were diagnosed with the Delta variant in India.

How ‘Morbius’ Relates to the MCU and Where it Fits in the Timeline

On December 30, 2021, the U.S. recorded almost 590,000 daily cases, nearly double the current figure.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, the U.S. was experiencing a “vertical increase” in new cases, and also confirmed that hospitalizations had gone up.

Therefore, it is understandable that Sony delayed the release of Morbius to April due to these numbers.

Watch Morbius Offical Trailer

