Liverpool vs Manchester United Come to a Disappointing 0-0 Draw

Manchester United maintained their position at the top of the table but couldn’t end Liverpool’s unbeaten league run at Anfield. United went into the game a point clear of second-placed Leicester after their win over Southampton on Saturday night. This draw means they are unbeaten in 12 premier league games since their defeat by Arsenal, picking up 30 points from a possible 36.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made three changes from the team that won doggedly at Burnley last week, with Victor Lindelof, Fred and Scott McTominay coming in for Eric Bailly, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic.

Liverpool controlled the opening 20 minutes of the game but United looked the most likely team to score beyond that period, with Bruno Fernandes going close from a free-kick.

Fernandes and Paul Pogba spurned excellent chances to win it in the second half and United couldn’t find the breakthrough they were clearly looking for after bringing Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood off the bench.

Manchester City adds a third USA international

Meanwhile, Manchester City have added a third USA international to their ranks with the signing of defender Abby Dahlkemper.

The 27-year-old joins fellow World Cup winners Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle at Women’s Super League side City having signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Dahlkemper, who spent the last four seasons with North Carolina Courage, said on mancity.com: “I am so excited to join Manchester City. It’s a world-class club full of incredible players and I can’t wait to get started.

“With all the talent in the FA WSL, I know that each game will present a new challenge, and the opportunity to grow both as a player and as a person in England is going to be amazing, alongside having the chance to play Champions League football too.

“Sam and Rose have been saying nothing but brilliant things about the football club and hearing them speak so highly about the facilities, the staff and the players, as well as their experience of a new technical and tactical challenge, is something that was really appealing to me.”