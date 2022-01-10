Liverpool Tromps Shrewsbury 4-1- Watch Goals & Highlights

Gordon became Liverpool’s second-youngest scorer, behind Ben Woodburn, in 2016 at age 17 years and 96 days.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “That’s Kaide. He’s really calm in those situations.”

I won’t say he will always score in those situations throughout his career, but I’m fairly confident he will do it more often than not.

He has a knack for scoring goals. As such, he is the second youngest Liverpool goal scorer, which is outstanding, especially when you beat Michael Owen!”

In the wake of Liverpool’s training ground being closed and their first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal being cancelled, Liverpool had a tough afternoon to begin.



Nathanael Ogbeta’s excellent left-wing cross was met by Udoh drifting in at the near post unmarked to poke home right-footed from close range for his 10th goal of the season.