Liverpool Tromps Shrewsbury 4-1- Watch Goals & Highlights
Published

2 mins ago

on

Liverpool advanced to the FA Cup fourth round with two goals from Fabinho, but it was 17-year-old Kaide Gordon that added to the impressive list of youngsters emerging at Anfield.
Gordon became Liverpool’s second-youngest scorer, behind Ben Woodburn, in 2016 at age 17 years and 96 days.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “That’s Kaide. He’s really calm in those situations.”

I won’t say he will always score in those situations throughout his career, but I’m fairly confident he will do it more often than not.

He has a knack for scoring goals. As such, he is the second youngest Liverpool goal scorer, which is outstanding, especially when you beat Michael Owen!”

In the wake of Liverpool’s training ground being closed and their first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal being cancelled, Liverpool had a tough afternoon to begin.

Nathanael Ogbeta’s excellent left-wing cross was met by Udoh drifting in at the near post unmarked to poke home right-footed from close range for his 10th goal of the season.

Liverpool’s fourth goal scored by Fabinho

Despite Shrewsbury’s lead, and the dream of causing the shock of the third round, Gordon’s cool finish from a corner marked the starting point for Liverpool.
 
It took Gordon only seven minutes to write his name into the club’s history books after Bradley’s cross picked him out and he rolled a perfect finish into the far corner after Josh Vela’s poor attempted tackle.

Liverpool’s fourth goal was scored by Fabinho as he lashed the ball in from a tight angle following a Kostas Tsimikas free-kick.

The game wasn’t a 4-1 victory; rather, it was 2-1, according to Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill. “I am extremely proud of our lads, even though it ended up being a little tough on us.”

Next Saturday, Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury visit second-bottom Crewe in a local derby as they aim to climb to 15th in League One. The Shrews have picked up 10 points from their last four games to climb to 15th.

In the EFL Cup semi-finals, Liverpool will host Brentford in their first leg on Thursday night after facing Arsenal in the first leg of the fourth-round draw.

