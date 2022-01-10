News Video
Liverpool Tromps Shrewsbury 4-1- Watch Goals & Highlights
I won’t say he will always score in those situations throughout his career, but I’m fairly confident he will do it more often than not.
He has a knack for scoring goals. As such, he is the second youngest Liverpool goal scorer, which is outstanding, especially when you beat Michael Owen!”
In the wake of Liverpool’s training ground being closed and their first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal being cancelled, Liverpool had a tough afternoon to begin.
Nathanael Ogbeta’s excellent left-wing cross was met by Udoh drifting in at the near post unmarked to poke home right-footed from close range for his 10th goal of the season.
Liverpool’s fourth goal scored by Fabinho
Liverpool’s fourth goal was scored by Fabinho as he lashed the ball in from a tight angle following a Kostas Tsimikas free-kick.
The game wasn’t a 4-1 victory; rather, it was 2-1, according to Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill. “I am extremely proud of our lads, even though it ended up being a little tough on us.”
Next Saturday, Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury visit second-bottom Crewe in a local derby as they aim to climb to 15th in League One. The Shrews have picked up 10 points from their last four games to climb to 15th.
