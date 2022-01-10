Tottenham Comes From Behind to Defeat Morecambe 3-1

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to defeat Morecambe FC and reach the FA Cup fourth round in the premier league match.



Irish defender Antony O’Connor scored Morecambe’s first goal after 33 minutes with a volley from 10 yards, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling supporters.

The hopes of a famous victory faded as Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, and Harry Kane scored for Tottenham.



Despite having to do without the injured Son Heung-min, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte named an unchanged side that included Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso.



Morecambe, battling relegation and having won just once in their past seven League One matches, are nearly on par with fellow third-tier side Cambridge’s heroics at Newcastle on Saturday.



As the Morecambe fans made the most of their afternoon, the away end chanted “Premier League, you’re having a laugh.”



Despite Stephen Robinson missing the game due to a positive Covid test, Morecambe was 16 minutes away from the fourth round when Winks’ free-kick cross sailed all the way in to equalize.



Tottenham made mistakes

The visiting fans did not give up their cheers, however, after Moura and Kane scored in the final 10 minutes to save Spurs’ blushes.



While Morecambe defended diligently and relied on goalkeeper Trevor Carson at times, they threatened too, so to describe any upset as a smash and grab would have been unfair.



A dangerous striker, Cole Stockton, contributed to the visitors’ 18 goals and they knew how to play on Tottenham’s nerves. In the second period, he turned Ben Davies and shot over after pouncing on a slack pass from Joe Rodon in the first half.



This game had all the hallmarks of a major upset for long periods of time. Tottenham made mistakes because the visitors imposed a lot of pressure on them. However, the substitutes for the Premier League side changed the game.



Bringing new life to a passive display, they transformed the mood in the stadium. Despite the pressure increasing after Winks’ goal, Kane surprisingly missed a header from eight yards out.



In the fourth round, the hosts secured their position after Moura took advantage of a mistake on the halfway line to race free, round Carson, and score, before Kane’s clever finish from a difficult angle secured their place.

