Lakers’ Patrick Beverley Ejected For Shoving Suns’ Deandre Ayton

(CTN NEWS) – During the Suns’ win over the Lakers on Tuesday night, Lakers guard Patrick Beverley and Suns center Deandre Ayton got into an on-court altercation that resulted in both players receiving technical fouls and Beverley being ejected.

Immediately following a foul by Devin Booker on Austin Reaves that was ultimately ruled a Flagrant 1, Ayton grabbed the ball and stood over Reaves.

After Beverley shoved Ayton from behind, there was a brief skirmish between Lakers and Suns players.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin writes that Beverley explained that he was looking out for his backcourt partner after the game.

“A person is on the ground, two people are mean-mugging each other and puffing their chests out, and the referees don’t do anything about it so that I will stand up for my teammate,” Beverley said.

“… unfortunately, it happened on national television. You know me: I’m a big fan of protecting my teammates regardless of what’s happening. … I’m a foxhole guy. I put on the jersey and commit to a team, a city, and it’s my motto.”

Patrick Beverley standing up for Reaves, W teammate for that pic.twitter.com/tEQ8AVuP4F — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) November 23, 2022

"I'm a big fan of protecting my teammates." Pat Beverley talks about the scuffle with Deandre Ayton and the Suns. pic.twitter.com/VqCeDshZAg — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 23, 2022

Reaves told Beverley “four or five times” that he appreciated him after the game, as did head coach Darvin Ham and several teammates.

Beverley will likely face NBA discipline for the incident, but Ham wasn’t upset about his point guard’s reaction.

“Pat Bev, you don’t just want to be a tough man; you want to be a tough basketball player. I’m not mad at him,” Ham told McMenamin. “He’s protecting his teammate, and I’m sure he’ll face some consequences.”

In any case, Beverley may face a fine of up to $50K for his actions. According to SI.com’s Chris Mannix and ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a one-game suspension isn’t out of the question, given Beverley’s on-court history.

Officials get it right on Ayton-Beverley exchange. Pat Bev deserved to get tossed. But Ayton was clearly taunting Reaves by standing over him. Beverley could get hit with a suspension for that shot, too. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 23, 2022

At the postgame media session, Suns head coach Monty Williams told reporters that “the league needs to take a closer look at those kinds of plays,”

Calling them “silly” and “unnecessary,” Booker alluded Beverley’s reputation after the game to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

“Pat needs to stop pushing people in the back,” Booker said “Push them hard in the chest.”. That’s all I have to say.”

"Pat need to stop pushing people in the back man. Push them in the chest." 👀 Devin Booker speaks on the late game altercation with @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/TMYftYYkX0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 23, 2022

Since neither the Lakers nor the Suns are back in action until Friday, the NBA may decide to take its time to determine what penalty might be appropriate for Beverley and possibly other players involved.

The Lakers guard did not regret standing up for Ayton but said he could have approached him differently and is bracing for some repercussions from the league.

“Very unprofessional on my part. Definitely could have reacted differently,” Beverley said, according to McMenamin. “Yeah, I’m a big boy.” Whatever comes my way, I’ll take it.”

The Suns’ Charles Barkley joked that Beverley was in line for a smackdown after this behind-the-back shove joined others from earlier in Beverley’s career against the Suns.

Such as when he shoved Chris Paul from behind during the 2021 playoffs.

"This dude is begging for a two piece." 😂 Chuck on Patrick Beverley's altercation history pic.twitter.com/Gidsmu4WIj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 23, 2022

