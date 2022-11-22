Mexico vs Poland World Cup Match On What Channel And When?

(CTN News) – There will be a match between Mexico vs Poland in Group C of the 2022 World Cup when they square off at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on the day of the match.

In the early stages of the World Cup, the two teams most likely to finish in second place behind Argentina will find out exactly what to expect from this tournament.

In the event that either of the teams does not manage to at least force a draw by the end of the game, then it is going to be an uphill battle for the remainder of the match.

In the world ranking of FIFA, Mexico is ranked 13th, and it is looking to improve upon its performance in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup, which resulted in a 2-0 loss to Brazil.

There is no doubt that head coach “Tata” Martino is aware that his team needs to once again reach the round of 16 if he is hoping to avoid any questions about his job.

He has the problem that his team is getting older and less healthy. He does not see any clear reinforcements on the horizon to help him solve this problem. “Chucky” Lozano, the player that led El Tri to victory against Germany in the 2018 World Cup, will have to put in a big performance this time around.

The team will also need to rely on Argentina’s goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to stand up to Poland’s star striker Robert Lewandowski. This is especially true against an attack that features a star player such as him.

The Polish national team, FIFA’s No. 26 team, has lost its last three World Cup openers. As a result of his only other appearance in the 2018 World Cup, 34-year-old Lewandowski was left out of the tournament.

This could very well be the Barcelona star’s last World Cup appearance. If that is indeed the case, he must shine brightest in what will be his team’s pivotal first game. Despite it appearing to be a toss up on paper, Lewandowski’s theatrics could prove to be the key to winning the match.

