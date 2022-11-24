Zach Wilson Gets Benched Ahead Of Week 12’s Game Against The Bears; Mike White Starts

(CTN News) – Zach Wilson 2022 season has reached a record low.

Mike White will start for the New York Giants against the Chicago Bears in Week 12, head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday. Due to Wilson’s inability to dress for the game, veteran Joe Flacco will serve as the backup quarterback.

I just want to make sure you guys all listen to this very carefully. Zach Wilson career here is not over,” Saleh said. “

That’s gonna be the narrative, and that’s what everyone wants to shout out, but it’s not even close to the truth. Ultimately, the goal is to get Zach Wilson back on the field some time this year. It will be a day-to-day decision. I’m planning to take it day by day. We have talked about Zach’s need for a reset, which is the biggest issue.

Wilson’s benching wasn’t surprising, but it wasn’t long coming. In his second season, the second-year quarterback has completed just 55.6% of his passes, has a 4-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and has a 72.6 passer rating. His most disappointing performance came in a 10-3 loss to New England, when he was 9-for-22 for 77 yards.

In the wake of New York’s second loss to New England in the past month, Wilson told reporters he didn’t feel responsible.

As a result of his response, Wilson’s teammates took responsibility for answering for him, and on Wednesday, Saleh decided Wilson needed a sabbatical in order to preserve his long-term goals of becoming New York’s franchise quarterback, telling reporters he didn’t want to continue “throwing him out there” and see Wilson devolve.

It’s not only Wilson who is to blame for New York’s two losses to New England this season. In order to maximize their opportunities, Saleh admitted that his team must improve as a whole.

There’s more to this than Zach Wilson,” Saleh said.

“We all have to improve. Changing one player won’t make us the Greatest Show on Turf.”

Rather than focusing on preparing for the next opponent, Saleh said Zach Wilson time on the sideline would benefit him in the long run. He emphasized the importance of improving his fundamentals. In response to a question about whether the switch also improved the Jets’ chances of winning, Saleh responded yes.

Despite being unintentional, Saleh’s decision is a fitting one. In Chicago, meanwhile, Justin Fields, a fellow 2021 draft pick chosen nine picks before the Jets chose Wilson, is enjoying significant improvement.

Rather than pitting former first-rounders against each other, the Jets will turn to White against Fields, whose status is uncertain after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 11.

Aside from playing the Jets, the Bears aren’t exactly a defensive powerhouse. As a result of trading away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith before the deadline, Chicago now has a middle-of-the-road defense that ranks better against the pass than against the run.

After a game that could have been ordinary for Wilson, his career has reached a milestone moment. There may be a turning point in Wilson’s NFL career, but he is still young. For Zach Wilson to return to the starting lineup, he needs to respond positively to his benching and use it as motivation.

Meanwhile, the 6-4 Jets will continue their playoff run. We will have to wait and see if Wilson makes the cut.

