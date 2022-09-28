Connect with us

Sports

Jalen Hurts' $1 Million-Per-Year Contract Is The Most Undervalued In The NFL
Advertisement

Sports

Jimmie Johnson Will Retire From Full-Time Competition In Motorsport And NASCAR

Sports

Eliud Kipchoge, Professional Long-Distance Runner Breaks The Marathon World Record

Sports

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Buckeyes Score Early And Often, Bury Wisconsin 52-21

Sports

Colts vs. Chiefs: What Time Does The Game Air On TV Today? And How To Watch

Sports

Commanders vs. Eagles: When, Where, And How To Watch

Sports

Justin Herbert Urged By Chargers To Take 'Long View' Before Playing With Rib Injury

Sports

Thailand Won a Five-Set Thriller Against Turkey in the Women's World Volleyball Championship

Sports

Tennessee Football vs. Florida: Highlights of Tennessee's 38-33 Win Over Florida

Sports

Clemson Football, DJ Uiagalelei Would Enjoy Wake Forest's Injury Report

Sports

Apple TV Plus - Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees, Cardinals vs. Dodgers For Free

Sports

The Laver Cup Court Was Set On Fire By A Protester Before A match

Sports

Home of the Champions: Top Horse Stables in the World

Sports

Is the World About to See the Revival Of the Most Supported Football Club on the Planet?

Sports

2022 Presidents Cup Is Back In Action After A Three-Year Hiatus

Sports

England vs Pakistan - Babar and Rizwan Partnership helps Pakistan 10-wickets win

Sports

Ime Udoka Faces A Significant Suspension If He Continues Coaching For The Celtics

Sports

Thailand Enters the T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Playoffs With A Win Over PNG

Sports

Jalen Hill, At 22, Passed Away Early Wednesday Morning, UCLA Confirmed

Sports

Aaron Judge's 60th Home Run Catcher Might Be The Purest Baseball Fan Alive

Sports

Jalen Hurts’ $1 Million-Per-Year Contract Is The Most Undervalued In The NFL

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Jalen Hurts

(CTN News) – Jalen Hurts plays quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League (NFL). As a member of Alabama’s 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship team.

Jalen Hurts played his first three seasons of college football there. His final year of eligibility was at Oklahoma. After being drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Hurts became their starting quarterback near the end of his rookie season.

Jalen Hurts’ Contract the NFL’s

In Washington last weekend, the stark contrast between the two most recent Eagles quarterbacks was on full display.

Two years ago, no team was more committed to a young quarterback than the Eagles with Carson Wentz. He was acquired with picks in the first and second rounds of consecutive drafts, including two first-rounders.

The team told their popular and successful backup quarterback, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles, to seek employment elsewhere.

The CBA allowed them to reward Wentz with a top-of-market contract as soon as possible. The franchise’s future and present were embodied in Wentz.

In the 2020 draft, Wentz even selected Jalen Hurts in the second round. In my memory, Eagles management told me the Jalen Hurts pick was not just about liking Hurts, but about having a cheap backup to Wentz, whose cash-and-cap numbers were about to explode.

In order to maintain balance at quarterback, the Eagles selected a top-of-market starter on a fixed and reasonable rookie contract and an inexpensive backup on a guaranteed and reasonable contract.

The NFL’s most undervalued player is now Jalen Hurts, who previously was Russell Wilson and then Dak Prescott. The Eagles are receiving extraordinary value at the most important position, just as the Seahawks and Cowboys were before them.

Jalen Hurts is earning roughly $1 million while playing at a level where players earn $30 million to $45 million. Now that the Wentz dead money is off their cap, they have a huge advantage in cap construction.

It will change next year with a certain extension for Hurts – the earliest the CBA will allow is in February – but they are managing the cap accordingly now.

Related CTN News:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading