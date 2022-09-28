Jalen Hurts’ $1 Million-Per-Year Contract Is The Most Undervalued In The NFL

(CTN News) – Jalen Hurts plays quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League (NFL). As a member of Alabama’s 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship team.

Jalen Hurts played his first three seasons of college football there. His final year of eligibility was at Oklahoma. After being drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Hurts became their starting quarterback near the end of his rookie season.

Jalen Hurts’ Contract the NFL’s

In Washington last weekend, the stark contrast between the two most recent Eagles quarterbacks was on full display.

Two years ago, no team was more committed to a young quarterback than the Eagles with Carson Wentz. He was acquired with picks in the first and second rounds of consecutive drafts, including two first-rounders.

The team told their popular and successful backup quarterback, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles, to seek employment elsewhere.

The CBA allowed them to reward Wentz with a top-of-market contract as soon as possible. The franchise’s future and present were embodied in Wentz.

In the 2020 draft, Wentz even selected Jalen Hurts in the second round. In my memory, Eagles management told me the Jalen Hurts pick was not just about liking Hurts, but about having a cheap backup to Wentz, whose cash-and-cap numbers were about to explode.

In order to maintain balance at quarterback, the Eagles selected a top-of-market starter on a fixed and reasonable rookie contract and an inexpensive backup on a guaranteed and reasonable contract.

The NFL’s most undervalued player is now Jalen Hurts, who previously was Russell Wilson and then Dak Prescott. The Eagles are receiving extraordinary value at the most important position, just as the Seahawks and Cowboys were before them.

Jalen Hurts is earning roughly $1 million while playing at a level where players earn $30 million to $45 million. Now that the Wentz dead money is off their cap, they have a huge advantage in cap construction.

It will change next year with a certain extension for Hurts – the earliest the CBA will allow is in February – but they are managing the cap accordingly now.

