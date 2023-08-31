Who Will Win the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match on September 2? – Predictions

Who’ll win India vs. Pakistan at Asia Cup 2023? – Predictions. The crucial match between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023 is fast approaching. IND vs. PAK, set to take place on September 2nd at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, is the biggest match of the year for Indian cricket fans.

Asia Cup is the biggest limited-overs tournament outside of ICC competitions. The Asia Cup 2023 will revert to its original ODI format starting August 30th. India and Pakistan are likely to win this event. As for the match between these two arch-rivals, it’s the most anticipated.

On September 2nd, Rohit Sharma-led India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan will face off in what could be the most important match of Asia Cup 2023. Let’s compare the stats of these two teams and see who wins.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

India

Strength

Indian teams dominate subcontinent pitches, especially when they play Asian teams.

Most match wins go to India’s top batting order. The young gun Shubhman Gill, along with Kohli and Rohit.

India now has a roster of all-rounders who are highly strong in their respective areas after a long wait.

Jasprit Bumrah is back after a long injury layoff and seems even more dangerous.

Weakness

Indians haven’t found a regular No. 4, so they’re going to have to rely on different hitters.

When the Indian top order collapses, there’s no one to save, because India’s middle order is still unstable.

-There aren’t any permanent bowlers anymore. A lot of trials just happened before big events.

Pakistan

Strength

In the ICC ODI rankings, Pakistan is ranked first, and is widely regarded as the favorite for the Asia Cup in 2023.

Babar Azam is the top ODI batsman in the world, and Pakistan has a strong squad of batsmen and all-rounders.

Shaheen, Harris, and Nasim are Pakistan’s most lethal pacer trio right now.

Weakness

There’s a week Middle Order in Pakistan that can easily collapse.

-Pakistan doesn’t have any seasoned spinners, and they’re trying out too many things.

The Pakistan team lacked older and more experienced players, which is crucial during these big games.

India vs Pakistan predictions

India and Pakistan have the oldest and most powerful rivalry in Asia Cup. India beat Pakistan in the first Asia Cup in 1984. Since then, India has won 9 times and Pakistan has won 6. According to the most recent Asia Cup stats, both teams beat each other once.

Despite that, India is coming off a series win over the West Indies in ODIs. India hasn’t played an ODI on the subcontinent since March. India hasn’t done well in ODIs recently, as we also lost to Australia at home in March.

Earlier this month, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in an ODI series in which they played admirably. The green team is now on fire with a balanced lineup. Pakistan beat Lanka in a 2-match test series to start WTC Cycle 2023–25. Not only does Pakistan lead the WTC points table, but also the ICC ODI standings.

Pakistan is indeed most cricket analysts’ favorite team for the Asia Cup 2023, but India has proven they can beat Pakistan in several similar tournaments. This rivalry makes clashes between India and Pakistan always unpredictable and entertaining. However, India has a great record against Pakistan in major tournaments and in Sri Lanka, so they’re gonna win.

India vs Pakistan probable playing 11

Pakistan: Fakar Zman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohd. Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah, Harris Rauf, Nasim shah

India: Shubhman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Shreyash Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah