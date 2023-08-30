Connect with us

Nebraska Volleyball Day With John Cook And The Players
(CTN News) – It is important to have an attitude of gratitude. On Saturday, John Cook will lead his players through a historic day of volleyball in Nebraska.

During a press conference on Tuesday, middle blocker Bekka Allick commented that Coach Cook has continually discussed to the team the significance of “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” throughout the season.

There was a pep talk about this that coach was giving to us, Allick said. I think this is a really big deal for us. In order to be thankful for this, he always reminded us that we need to be grateful for this.

We have had all kinds of athletes come through Volleyball this legacy program over the years. Could you please tell me why this didn’t happen when Jordan Larson and Sarah Pavan were here? In the middle of all of these amazing legends, there is us.

Having this was chosen for us, and he makes sure to push this on us every single day. It is important to have an attitude of gratitude.

The next time something like this happens, if at all, we do not know when it will happen again. The biggest thing has been that. It is important to stay grounded.”

As coach Cook expressed to the students, it is meaningful to be able to celebrate the legacy of Nebraska Volleyball.

Earlier today, I was discussing with a friend where women’s sports began and how it will be tomorrow when you think about where it will be. In his remarks, Coach Cook stated that this is a celebration for everyone.

“For all women who gave the opportunity to play sports for the first time, and there are many women who did not have the opportunity.”

Whenever I see the USA soccer team playing at the Rose Bowl, I recall how it was a significant moment for women’s sports and soccer.

This is a great opportunity for that to happen again in volleyball.

There is expected to be a sold-out crowd and it may set a record for the highest attendance at a women’s sporting event in U.S. history.

Two matches are scheduled for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday: Nebraska-Kearney vs Wayne State at 4:30 p.m., followed by Nebraska vs Omaha at 7:00 p.m.

At Memorial Stadium, country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform following the doubleheader.

